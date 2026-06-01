Ryan Day’s Former Assistant Makes Move to Flip Jeremiah Smith’s Brother From Ohio State

When Jeremiah Smith signed with Ohio State, the Buckeyes secured one of the most coveted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Keeping him was a test, since programs threw million-dollar offers his way. Ryan Day still won that fight and is now working to keep another Smith committed to Columbus. This time, it’s Jeremiah’s younger brother.

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Angelo Smith had pledged to Ohio State in September 2025. But over the last weekend, the 3-star safety from Chaminade-Madonna High School in Florida took an official visit to South Florida, creating fresh intrigue around his recruitment. The new chatter regarding his status with OSU has gained momentum because the person leading the charge is Ryan Day’s former valued offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, who was named USF’s head coach last December.

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Brian Hartline already has deep ties to the Smith family, thanks to his years coaching Jeremiah at Ohio State. Rivals currently ranks his 5’10”, 170-pounder brother as the No. 41 safety nationally and the No. 48 overall player in Florida. Angelo Smith was among 12 recruits making official visits to USF this weekend, according to campus visit reports.

According to 247Sports’ Zach Blostein, Brian Hartline has made an “aggressive push” to flip Angelo Smith away from Columbus. South Florida offered him on December 20, 17 days after he was named the head coach. And unlike most recruiting battles, this one comes with family ties pulling in opposite directions.

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On one hand, Brian Hartline represents familiarity and trust. On the other hand, Jeremiah Smith is doing his own recruiting for Ohio State. This choice is very personal for Angelo Smith. He isn’t just choosing between two schools. The 3-star safety is choosing between his brother’s legacy and the coach who taught that brother to become a star.

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Brian Hartline spent three years developing Jeremiah Smith into an NFL-bound receiver. Now Hartline wants Angelo to help build USF from the ground floor, while Jeremiah fights to keep his brother in Columbus. The Buckeyes’ star WR has been reminding his younger brother why he chose Columbus.

“He’s just been giving me the ins and outs of the game, and he’s just been telling me, like, if you go to school here, they’re going to develop NFL guys,” Angelo said via 247Sports. “So it’s a school you want to be at.”

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Anyone who followed Jeremiah Smith under Ryan Day will see where that pitch is coming from. Over the last two seasons, he has turned into one of the most dangerous receivers in college football. He’s already viewed as the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft by several outlets. That has only strengthened Ohio State’s pitch, although the brothers may never actually share a college roster. That reality opens the door for Brian Hartline because at USF, the younger Smith could become a foundational piece. For now, though, the recruitment remains a two-team race.

“Schools have been talking to me, but I’m really just locked in on them two,” Angelo told 247Sports.

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That’s encouraging news for Ohio State, but hardly a reason to relax. After all, Jeremiah Smith himself revealed just how aggressive recruiting has become in the NIL era. In his interview with On3’s Chris Low, he claimed he could have earned “over 10 million dollars” had he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Despite those offers, he stayed put.

“I came to Ohio State for a reason: to win championships, develop as a player and a person, and keep building on this legacy,” he said.

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Now, Ohio State is hoping that Angelo Smith carries the same belief when decision time approaches. He’s expected to visit Columbus next month before ultimately deciding between the Buckeyes and Bulls. As the school works to keep him committed, Ryan Day and his staff continue stacking wins on the recruiting trail.

Ryan Day continues to build 2027 recruiting momentum

While Ohio State is busy defending one commitment, they’re adding plenty of others. Last week brought another major victory when 4-star LB Prince Goldsby announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, giving Ryan Day yet another blue-chip defender in what is becoming one of the nation’s strongest 2027 classes.

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“I can’t wait to be [a part] of this unbelievable program with great coaches who teach you, great players who push you, and the best fan base in college football who expect nothing less than excellence,” he said after his decision.

According to 247Sports, the Missouri standout is the No. 7 LB nationally and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state. He recorded 83 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and two pass deflections in his junior season. As of now, the Buckeyes sit at 12 commitments in the 2027 class, including 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs and 5-star WR Jamier Brown. But the work isn’t finished.

Ohio State remains involved with elite uncommitted prospects such as 4-star DL Reinaldo Perez from Columbus and Miami DL Jamar Thompson. So while Angelo Smith’s recruitment deserves attention, it also shows Ryan Day’s recruiting isn’t slowing down. The only question now is whether Brian Hartline can steal one away from his former boss.