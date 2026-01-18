Ryan Day’s Former CB Immortalizes OSU Legacy Despite Move to Big Ten Rival

Aaron Scott Jr. is headed west. The former Ohio State cornerback committed to Oregon on Saturday following an official visit to Eugene. He joins Dan Lanning’s Ducks as they reload their secondary after losing six defensive backs to the transfer portal. Despite the move to a Big Ten rival, Scott has found a permanent way to honor his time with the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day’s program.

The Springfield, Ohio, native got a Buckeye tattoo above his wrist on his right arm, a tribute he’ll carry with him as he suits up for Oregon next season. That ink tells you everything about how he views his Ohio State experience. He posted on his Twitter, “Buckeye Nation man, it was a dream come true to get to play in the backyard of my hometown! I appreciate all the love and support from everyone over these last 2 years. While I wish circumstances had allowed things to work out differently i am blessed and grateful for everything always! Thank y’all for the love, hate, and support throughout my time here.”

Scott’s time in Columbus wasn’t exactly filled with highlight-reel moments. But it was undeniably valuable. He appeared in 19 games across two seasons. He recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups while serving primarily as a backup and special teams contributor. More importantly, he spent every single practice going up against some of the best receivers in college football. Scott was also part of Ohio State’s 2024 national championship roster. He earned a ring during his freshman season before contributing to a 2025 defense that ranked first nationally in passing defense.

The 6-foot, 195-pound corner was ranked as a top-35 recruit in the 2024 class and the No. 1 player in Ohio according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Oregon was among his finalists before he ultimately chose to stay home. He helped lead Springfield High School to three consecutive state championship game appearances from 2021 to 2023, earning two first-team All-Ohio selections with seven career interceptions.

Now, Scott is betting on himself to get the starting role with the Ducks. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Moreover, his move also sets up an interesting storyline. Oregon is all set to play at Ohio Stadium during the 2026 season. It means if he cracks the starting rotation, he’ll be facing his former teammates this season.

For Oregon, landing Scott addresses a critical need. They already lost considerable depth in the secondary, which included Daylen Austin, Dakoda Fields, and Jahlil Florence. The Ducks return freshman standout Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu at cornerback. But adding a player with Scott’s pedigree and Power Five experience strengthens the unit even more.

Day’s biggest offseason priority

While losing Aaron Scott stings a bit, the reality is that Ohio State has bigger fish to fry this offseason. Ryan Day still hasn’t replaced Brian Hartline, leaving the Buckeyes without an offensive coordinator for over a month now. The portal officially closed Friday night. And now, Ryan Day can finally shift his full attention to the coaching search that actually matters.

Ohio State managed to add 11 transfer commitments to address roster losses, but none of those additions will mean much if Day doesn’t nail this hire. The offensive struggles in the final two games of 2025, including that ugly Cotton Bowl performance against Miami, made it crystal clear that something had to be done for the offense. The smart money says Day is waiting on the NFL coaching carousel to settle before making his move, much like he did when he brought in Matt Patricia to coordinate the defense last year.

Names like Brian Daboll and Todd Monken have been floating around Columbus message boards, though Monken appears headed to the New York Giants to reunite with John Harbaugh. Daboll, who was fired by the Giants in November, remains the most intriguing candidate. He’s an NFL veteran who coordinated Alabama’s offense in 2017 and could step in as the offensive CEO Day desperately needs. Ryan Day found championship success in 2024 when he let Chip Kelly run the offense and focused on being a head coach rather than a play-caller. If he can replicate that structure with the right hire, the Buckeyes will be just fine.