Ryan Day’s Masterplan To Beat Tennessee For 5-Star OSU Target Gets Major Boost

With the season now just two months away, the recruiting trail is heating up as the final weeks of key recruitments begin to unfold. Amid the buzz, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has shared the latest intel on a major target linked to Ryan Day’s program, which is also the final piece needed to secure their top priority recruit, RB David Gabriel-Georges.

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Ohio State has its eyes set on the 5-star RB Gabriel-Georges, but one thing we have seen this season is that, in the NIL era, you go all in, or you don’t go at all. While Ryan Day has pulled every string to get him to commit, he has finally played the last chess move.

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The Buckeyes have extended an offer to safety Jordan Darren Djila, who is Gabriel-Georges’ best friend from Canada. Djila is his neighbor back home, and now they play together at Chattanooga Baylor School. The safety, however, is unrated and has had a visit with his family and an opportunity to sit down with Matt Patricia, Matt Guerrieri, and Tim Walton. This is the first Power 4 offer that Djila has received. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety is considered a developmental prospect.

”For me, it’s the fact that I can play for a team that’s got the best of the best, has (a great) coaching staff. Having that meeting with Coach (Matt) Guerrieri and talking about scheme and what he could bring to my football journey is something I’m seeking. The atmosphere and family feeling that they gave up there is incredible, too,” Djila said about his interaction with Ohio State.

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Ohio State and Tennessee are currently fighting a neck-and-neck battle to land Gabriel-Georges. The Vols went all-in to impress the 5-star running back when he visited Knoxville for an official visit on June 5. That included a meeting with NFL RB Alvin Kamara, who is Gabriel-Georges’ favorite player. However, the Buckeyes still had this move up their sleeve. And it even got the RB’s reaction.

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“Let’s go!” Gabriel-Georges posted on X (and he rarely posts). “Been waiting for this one, my brother.”

While the focus of this week’s visit has been a bit on Djila, two more players who are essential for the Buckeye roster took their OVs.

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Other prospects who took their visits to Columbus

Karlor May, the No. 7 DL in the 2027 cycle, wrapped his OV with the Buckeyes from June 19-21. The DL looked optimistic after his visit and has decided to make his decision on July 19. Georgia and Auburn remain firmly in the race, but the Buckeyes have emerged as the clear frontrunner in the recruiting battle.

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“This weekend was great,” May said. “I loved it. I loved everything about it and everything they had to show me. They were so detailed about everything football-wise and academically. My favorite part about the trip and the Buckeyes: I really just enjoyed spending good time with the staff, coaches and players.”

Blake Wong, a four-star wide receiver from Norco High School and a top prospect and a perimeter weapon in the 2027 recruiting class, also finished his last official visit last weekend. Oregon and UCLA are still on his trail, but the Buckeyes have left a good impression on the WR to seal the deal.

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“Definitely the history and culture of winning and how they handle business,” Wong said of what stands out about Ohio State. “Getting an in-depth look at the development aspect and the way they do things. From their strength and conditioning program to their support staff to all the assistant coaches to Coach Day. Everything is just elite.”