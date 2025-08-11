Ryan Day’s Motive Behind Last Minute OSU Hire Exposed by Assistant Coach’s Past Revelation

It wouldn’t be surprising if Ohio State wins the National Championship again this season, don’t you think? Ryan Day is making Columbus, what you say, the hub of NFL wisdom and expertise. Building that NFL pedigree has been a clear strategy for Day. First, he brought in Matt Patricia to be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Patricia’s hiring raised some eyebrows because of his rocky stint as a head coach with the Detroit Lions. But have you looked at his resume? He coached in six Super Bowls and has three rings from his time with the New England Patriots. Patricia embraces Ohio State’s defensive philosophy instead of reinventing the wheel.

He is blending his pro knowledge with what made the Buckeyes’ defense number one in the country last year. But Ryan Day didn’t stop there. He’s been loading his coaching staff with more NFL expertise. That’s when Josh Boyer enters Columbus with his big bag of NFL knowledge. He has been a longtime NFL assistant, notable for his years with the Miami Dolphins, and a coach with solid ties to Patricia. Patricia and Boyer’s bond goes back to their Patriots days. And we are talking about a 10-year bond here. So is their chemistry the sole reason for what Day is planning with Boyer?

To an extent, yes. Their connection was something special. It was almost like a secret weapon in the coaching booth. In a podcast appearance with Julian Edelman back in January, Matt Patricia revealed a very smart strategy from his Patriots days. “So when you’re about to call a play, you’re looking over to see — who’s the signal guy to tell us what personnel we’re gonna be in?” Edelman asked. “Yeah,” Patricia answered. “Josh Boyer was upstairs. He’s my eyes.” Back in those days, Patricia’s process for making a defensive call sheet was meticulous. It was a week-long construction that started with a massive pool of players, around 800. And that methodically condensed them down to about 60 key calls tailored for the game plan.

Unlike other coaches who might also chart player rotations on the back of their call sheets, Patricia concentrated solely on situational play-calling specifics. And Boyer was the critical observer who scanned the field from an elevated vantage point during games. He offered real-time analysis of what the opposing offense was showing. Patricia acknowledged: “There was nobody better upstairs than Josh. His eyes, the way he saw the game, and the information he gave me. It was great.” For example, when the offense lined up in a certain formation. Let’s say, like an 11-personnel grouping with one running back and one tight end. Boyer would quickly identify this and signal to Patricia what defensive adjustments were needed. This instant feedback allowed Patricia to make precise calls tailored for specific down-and-distance or field position scenarios.

This duo worked side by side from 2006 to 2018, forming a finely-tuned coaching partnership. Boyer’s experience as a defensive pass game coordinator with the Miami Dolphins adds another layer of NFL pedigree to OSU’s staff. It also complements Patricia’s role as defensive coordinator. Boyer’s familiarity with pro-style defenses and his ability to break down opposing offenses on the fly will be invaluable as Ohio State implements Patricia’s system. Also, their shared history means they don’t need a long period to learn each other’s habits or philosophies. Boyer can focus on coaching the secondary and helping players develop with NFL-level detail and precision. And can also offer a critical in-game eye for adjustments. Their combined experience under one of the NFL’s greatest defensive minds, Bill Belichick, brings a treasure trove of defensive knowledge to the college game. That, in turn, gives Ohio State a strategic edge.

Matt Patricia’s NFL vision for Caleb Downs

Matt Patricia is reshaping Ohio State safety Caleb Downs’ role by molding him into a versatile, NFL-ready player. It’s much like the $38M Super Bowl champ, Patrick Chung. He was under Patricia’s Patriots defense. Instead of locking Downs into the traditional safety spot, Patricia is experimenting with lining him up at nickel cornerback during fall camp. This isn’t a permanent switch but a strategic move to maximize the playmaking potential of his top defensive talent. That also allows other promising safeties like Jaylen McClain and Malik Hartford to get more reps on the field.

Caleb Downs perfectly fits this mold because of his ability to play both close to the line of scrimmage, supporting against the run, and drop back to cover receivers like a traditional safety. Patricia’s approach echoes how he used Patrick Chung in New England’s “big nickel” defense. There, Chung’s blend of physicality and coverage skills made the defense unpredictable and tough to read. By molding Downs into this hybrid role, Patricia is teaching him NFL-style defensive versatility and communication skills.

Patricia praises Downs for being a great communicator. Also, his ability to “settle everything down” on the field is crucial in running complex defensive schemes that require shifting alignments and responsibilities. Ultimately, Patricia is nurturing Downs into a complete NFL-caliber safety who understands multiple roles, can adapt on the fly, and leads the defense with both physical skill and mental sharpness. With all this NFL drama and conspiracy brewing in Columbus, it’ll be quite fun to watch Ohio State this season.