Ryan Day’s Offer Alters Race for Texas WR Target Who Played with a Current Buckeye

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day points out directions to players prior to the Buckeyes game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251122102 AaronxJosefczyk

Ryan Day may have shaken up a Lone Star State recruitment that was starting to lean one way. On January 29, Ohio State extended a scholarship to 2027 WR Briceson Thrower Jr. Now, this 6’3, 173-pound target out of North Forney High School in Forney, Texas already boasts multiple offers and it’s the state that’s heavily in the mix with offers from Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. But they don’t have his former teammate who’s currently in Columbus.

Briceson Thrower, ranked the No. 44 WR and No. 44 player in Texas by 247Sports, happens to be a former high school teammate of 2026 Buckeye signee Legend Bey. And when Ryan Day offered, he leaned into it.

“It felt great, that was a big-time offer for me,” he said. “I play with (Ohio State) on the (new college football video game), now I have an offer from them and possibly will be on the team. It’s a real blessing.”

It’s not hard to envision him reuniting with Legend Bey as Buckeyes. The 17-year-old already knows what the Block ‘O’ means nationally. For years, Ohio State sent elite WRs to the NFL under Brian Hartline. But with him gone, Briceson Thrower is one of new WRs coach Cortez Hankton’s first offers in the 2027 cycle. And he’s a great fit at at 6’3 with a wide catch radius and verified production posting 32 catches for 529 yards and five TDs in 10 games last season.

Briceson Thrower has already made spectacular plays over the years. But his favorite memory is from when he was 11 years old, playing for CG3 7v7. He was doubled the entire game.

“On the final drive, we were down two, and the coaches told me, ‘It’s coming to you – go get it.’ I caught the game-winner with one hand, over everyone, with no time left on the clock. That’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

That’s competitive wiring which also explains why he says reps against Legend Bey is a dogfight. When asked the best player he’s played with or against in high school, Briceson Thrower mentioned Ryan “Duece” Gilbert and Legend Bey. The latter is the 4-star ATH who signed with Ohio State’s 2026 class after a brief flip to Tennessee before being released and enrolling in Columbus. He was the No. 175 overall prospect nationally and projects as a RB or WR for the Buckeyes. So he has seen up close what it takes to reach that level.

And now the question is if Ohio State can flip the momentum away from Texas. The Longhorns, in fact, are considered the team to beat right now. He’s visited Austin multiple times and locked in an official visit for June 15. But as Ryan Day continues to push for Briceson Thrower, he’s also pursuing other 2027 prospects.

Ryan Day’s 2027 blueprint is already taking shape

While Ohio State battles Texas for Briceson Thrower, they’re stacking visits elsewhere. 4-star OT Cameron Wagner out of St. Joseph-Ogden (Illinois) is set to visit March 28. Programs like Auburn, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Illinois are also on his tour list. He’s already been to Florida State and Penn State. That’s tough competition. The Buckeyes have been on Wagner for over a year. Relationships with Tyler Bowen and Ryan Day matter here. He camped in Columbus last March 29 and almost exactly one year later, he’s coming back.

Ohio State already holds three 2027 OL commitments in Mason Wilt, Brody McNeel, and Kellen Wymer. They’re also pushing for elite names like Maxwell Hiller, the No. 1 IOL in the 247Sports Composite, and Mike Matthews, the No. 1 OT. On3 currently lists Ohio State first nationally in the 2027 rankings with nine commits, including 5-star Jamier Brown.

So yes, Ryan Day’s offer to Briceson Thrower altered the race. Texas may still lead but the familiarity with Ohio State’s Legend Bey and his eagerness to receive the offer could flip the script.