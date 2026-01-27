Ryan Day’s Ohio State Among Favorites for 4-Star CB, but Family Ties Give Big Ten Rivals Hope

For a prospect with an NFL pedigree like Josiah Molden, the path to Columbus seems obvious. But for Ryan Day, that same family tree has deep roots in the soil of two of Ohio State’s biggest Big Ten rivals, making this recruitment anything but simple.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Apart from Ohio State, the four-star cornerback has trimmed his recruitment to five schools: Miami, USC, Texas, Oregon, and Washington, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

With that in mind, Ryan Day will need a strong selling point when Josiah Molden gets to campus. Otherwise, a talent of this caliber could easily slip away to rival programs, especially given the 4-star CB’s family ties. That possibility feels very real, too, as Molden is coming off a visit to Eugene over the weekend, where in-state Oregon is firmly among the schools setting the pace in his recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But don’t panic just yet, as the Ohio State head coach knows how to turn elite CB talent into NFL gold. Just look at the track record. Jeff Okudah went No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, while Damon Arnette followed as a first-round pick at No. 19. That proven success could become a decisive edge for Ohio State as it looks to move to the front of the race for Josiah Molden.

Moreover, Day’s NFL background only strengthens the pitch. As a former NFL QBs coach, he knows exactly what pro scouts demand and how to prepare players to meet that standard. Under his watch, OSU has become a factory for Sundays, tying a program record with 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, for a CB with NFL bloodlines, the pathway is clear, and if Ryan Day is able to land him, the four-star would quickly become a key piece for OSU. Molden isn’t just the top player in Oregon’s 2027 class; he’s a matchup nightmare on both sides of the ball. As a junior, he was elite wherever he lined up. At WR, he hauled in 39 catches for 613 yards, while at CB, he was just as nasty with 35 tackles and 12 pass breakups.

However, the dominance didn’t start there. As a sophomore, he earned all-state and all-league honors after posting 33 tackles. Go back even further, and the resume still pops. As a freshman, Molden was first-team all-conference and freshman of the year, racking up 32 tackles. Put it all together, and the numbers are loud with over 100 tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Finding a high school defensive back with that level of production would be a major win for Ryan Day’s program, but Josiah Molden’s strong ties to Oregon and Washington speak volumes.

Oregon and Washington could beat Ryan Day in this recruitment race

Josiah Molden’s ties to Oregon run deep. The 185-pound defensive back knows the Ducks’ program inside and out, far beyond just growing up in-state. His father, Alex Molden, was a cornerstone of Oregon’s secondary in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a four-year starter, he helped lead the Ducks to Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl appearances in back-to-back seasons. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in pass breakups (60) and earned first-team All-American honors in 1995. But the resume didn’t stop there, as Alex was selected 11th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Now, with Josiah’s recent visit to Oregon, those ties feel stronger than ever. While Dan Lanning is pushing hard to land him, his visit couldn’t have gone better for the 4-star CB.

“I would say (Lanning is) pushing a little bit toward a commitment,” Josiah said to Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “It’s kind of getting to that time. He was continuing to put out all the positives and having my family living here and saying everything a really great head coach would say to a recruit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Washington also has a strong grip on the Molden legacy. Josiah’s older brother, Elijah Molden, chose the Huskies over Oregon, starred as a nickel in Seattle, and has now completed five seasons in the NFL.

Put it all together, Josiah Molden’s roots are firmly planted with Ohio State’s B1G rivals, Oregon and Washington, making this recruitment battle even more personal and even more complicated for Ryan Day.