Ohio State’s struggles this season have caused all sorts of rumors around players looking to transfer after the 2026 campaign. Ryan Day’s comments on the development of freshman Legend Bey got two former players into a discussion on the best path for his college future. Should he continue at Columbus or seek greener pastures?

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Earlier this week, the Ohio State head coach was asked about Isaiah West’s issues with ball security, and why we haven’t seen more of Legend Bey as an alternative. In his response, Ryan Day didn’t directly address the question. Instead, he chose the standard coach response about the responsibility of playing for Ohio State .

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“When the ball goes on the ground, it’s a major breakdown. And, you know, I know Coach Lock’s very, very frustrated about that, and so is Isaiah. But we’ve got to get back to work this week, and ultimately, the decision has to be made on who gives us the best chance in that moment to go do the job and win the game. And everything’s being evaluated,” Day said.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant didn’t like what Day said. “I’d love to see Legend Bey and Brock Boyd go to USC,” Bryant said on X. However, that wasn’t the only opinion on what Bey should Dey next. According to NFL HoFer Cris Carter, changing teams may not be the best call.

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“Slow down a little, bro,” Carter replied to Bryant. “The easy thing to do is transfer; the hard thing is to stay, get better, become more disciplined, and reach greatness.”

What began as a discussion about Day’s handling of the Buckeyes’ roster soon turned into a broader disagreement between the two former NFL stars over the transfer portal and the choices players face today.

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“In our era… that was the way to do it,” Bryant fired back. “Business has entered the chat… and now it’s about finding the best opportunity to work hard, improve, and reach success. I’ll never undermine hard work…”

Bryant’s response also touched on how much the business of college sports has changed. Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has given student-athletes the opportunity to earn money through endorsements and other commercial deals. That changing landscape is central to Bryant’s argument: transferring is no longer simply about leaving when things get difficult; it can also be about finding the right environment to build a career. Carter then clarified his position, acknowledging that both approaches have merit.

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“I really respect your opinion, and I believe we’re both right,” Carter said. “In this era, there will be players who stay at one school and reach their potential, and, as you’re encouraging, I would encourage players, in the right situation, to transfer somewhere they can be developed and add more value. But the number one thing that we need to continue to tell these players is, ‘Be great.'”

Bryant appeared to agree that their disagreement came down to perspective, ending the exchange on a respectful note.

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“I respect everything about you, absolutely!” Bryant said. “At the end of the day…! Just pray these kids have the proper guidance around them…! I love the game of football. And I care deeply about a lot of these kids because I understand the sacrifices they make… You know as well as I do that all the work you put in still doesn’t guarantee success.”

Legend Bey’s time at Ohio State has been inconsistent. He has shown potential but hasn’t had a particularly smooth season. The Buckeyes chose not to give him any playing time in their road game against Nebraska, a decision that raised eyebrows given Isaiah West’s recent struggles with ball security. West has fumbled in each of Ohio State’s last three games. With West making costly mistakes, the question naturally arises: why isn’t Day giving Bey an opportunity?

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Bey has the ability to make explosive plays, break tackles, and potentially change the momentum of a game. However, he hasn’t received enough opportunities to show what he can bring to the Buckeyes’ offense this season. He also had a disciplinary setback, picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Northwestern last week. Still, Bryant believes a change of scenery could be beneficial. Carter, however, had a different perspective.

Now, all eyes are back on the Ohio State and Michigan rivalry on November 28.