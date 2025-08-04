Ryan Day’s Ohio State Camp Rocked by Costly Fumbles Amid Eddrick Houston Injury Woes – Report

Ohio State kicked off its 2025 fall camp with the kind of excitement you expect from a defending national champion team eager to get rolling. The energy was palpable, fueled by a crowd of roughly 500 fans and a heavy media presence. Coach Ryan Day, now in his seventh year, set the tone. He emphasized the importance of every single play and rep. Day felt the team quickly embraced the unique Ohio State culture and was hungry to define themselves. And the camp practices highlighted some serious talent.

Defensively unanimous All-American safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles stood out, along with returning offensive weapons like wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. But the roster’s depth was certainly being tested, with 48 new players. But one thing that jumped out was a rather frustrating pattern. Day was candid about some concerns, particularly at the running back position. Ohio State’s running back corps features many young players who haven’t had the volume or quality reps due to injuries and new arrivals. Austin and Birm of WBNS 10TV summed up Day’s concerns bluntly.

“Running backs have not been hit, and even thud tempo,” Birm said. “It’s different even if you’re not thudding, and it’s just guys walking by you and trying to swap the ball to your hand. That’s a different thing, and especially different for Turbo Rogers.” Imagine, instead of full-contact collisions where muscle memory kicks in for ball security, these guys are mostly exchanging handoffs. Now, lagged a bit behind on reps compared to some teammates who had months to get accustomed to Coach Carlos Locklyn’s drills. But in these early unpadded practices, he showcased why he was such a coveted recruit. He clocked impressive bursts and made defenders miss with his shifty moves.

One moment that stood out was an 80-yard run that showed off his ability to hit the home run in big-play territory. It’s something Ohio State’s running backs haven’t had much of since the TreVeyon Henderson days. But the issue is that Rogers is still adapting. Turbo’s been playing catch-up. He hasn’t had those invaluable practice reps that build the instincts for when a defender sneaks in and tries to punch the ball loose. And running backs can look smooth carrying the ball in slowed or soft-contact drills. But when the hits start coming hard, it’s a whole other test.

Comparisons have been drawn to Curtis Samuel, a former Ohio State weapon who thrived by mixing running and receiving duties. But the coaches remain cautious. Rogers missed last spring’s practice and is still working to build chemistry with quarterbacks and polish ball security fundamentals. “It’s certainly the case when you deal with Isaiah West,” Birm continues. “Who missed most of his senior season with an injury. And he’s now out here for the first time. It’s even the case [with] Bo Jackson, who missed most of his senior season with injury. It’s the case for James Peoples, who had 70 carries as a freshman. This is not a group that has years and years of carrying the football experience in college ball.” The group isn’t like a veteran crew with years of college ball carrying under their belts.

For instance, Isaiah West is just getting back out there after missing most of his senior season in high school due to injury. That’s a big deal because missing extended time like that means less game reps and a lack of physical and mental conditioning. Which comes from playing at a high level consistently. However, his vision at the line of scrimmage and ability to find holes quickly make him a natural fit for OSU’s offense. That values running backs who can both grind out tough yards and contribute in the passing game. Then there’s James Peoples, who had 70 carries as a freshman. While 70 touches mean he’s got some game experience, it’s still a relatively small sample in the grand scheme. Compared to the veterans who led the backfield last season, like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Peoples is still developing.

He’s still working to build true consistency and confidence that only comes with regular, heavy workload reps. Add it all up, and Ohio State’s running backs don’t yet have the seasoning you’d expect from a dominant backfield. Birm also adds, “And when you see someone with the arms of Sonny Styles and they’re punching the football, it’s harder.” The crew is young. Some are coming off injuries, and when you factor in the circumstance that a defensive force like linebacker Sonny Styles is on the other side, things get clear. So, Ohio State needs to clean up these fundamentals fast. The early jitters and errors are normal for a fresh camp, but they can’t persist as the team shifts into full-contact, real-football mode.

Eddrick Houston’s race to return for the opener

Eddrick Houston’s injury saga at Ohio State’s 2025 fall camp has been a rollercoaster moment for both the team and fans. “When you took Eddrick Houston out of the lineup,” Austin of WBNS 10TV said. “And on Thursday, when he deals with the knee injury and he’s being helped to the locker room, oh my God. How is, how are they going to handle this if this is the thinnest position group?” During the first day of full-team practice, Houston, a key starting defensive tackle, suffered a scary lower-leg injury. That forced the medical staff to help him off the field, sparking immediate concerns about his availability for the upcoming season opener.

The initial moments were tense. Because Houston didn’t put any weight on his leg while leaving practice. And also, injuries to such important players can rattle any team. From all appearances, the injury looked bad. But thankfully, initial evaluations suggest that it’s more of a knee-related issue. That isn’t severe enough to keep him sidelined for the long haul. The substantial knee brace he wore during his next practice session helped confirm that while he was limited in movement, the prognosis leaned toward a short-term recovery.

Houston himself took it in stride, making light of the situation and showing a positive attitude. And that is important for team morale. Coach Day and the staff have expressed cautious optimism, expecting Houston to sit out one to two weeks of practice. But be ready for the big opener against Texas. This setback has also opened opportunities for others. Players like Eric Mensah, Will Smith Jr., Jason Moore, and Taiwan Malone are now contesting defensive tackle reps that would have gone to Houston. And several of these players have stepped up in practice, too.