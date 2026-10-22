Ryan Day’s Ohio State Faces Grim Warning from National Analyst Amid Julian Sayin’s Absence: “Not Gonna Win”

Ryan Day got the Indiana win he wanted, but the price could be far greater than anyone in Columbus expected. Julian Sayin’s injury has put Ohio State’s championship campaign in jeopardy, forcing the Buckeyes to turn to their backups at the worst possible time. And with No. 16 USC looming, the pressure is mounting, and in the meantime, analysts have come forward to rule them out of championship.

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While speaking with Brady Quinn on CFB on FOX, Colin Cowherd painted a bleak picture for Ohio State after head coach Ryan Day stated that star QB Julian Sayin will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury during the fourth quarter against Indiana.

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“And so, to me, when you lose Julian saying, my take is, they’re not gonna win. They’re out of the national championship. There’s too many good quarterbacks. Notre Dame, Miami, there’s too many good quarterbacks on good teams,” said Cowherd.

“I look at Ohio State and I’m like, ‘Brady, NIL, you gotta play a three-star freshman.’ I don’t even think Ohio State can win a natty now.I don’t think it’s possible,” he added.

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The NIL era has made keeping a quality backup QB a nightmare, with players increasingly willing to jump ship in search of playing time. Ohio State, however, has survived a quarterback crisis before.

In 2014, Cardale Jones stepped up after Braxton Miller’s injury and J.T. Barrett’s season-ending setback against Michigan, helping the Buckeyes win the national championship. But that was a different era, when transferring for more playing time wasn’t nearly as common.

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“You know, the NIL is interesting, so I think it’s hurt the depth of the Georgias and Ohio State. A prime example: that Ohio State once won a natty with Cardale Jones. Well, Cardell Jones would not be on their roster anymore because somebody like Oregon State would go, ‘Here’s money. You don’t have a great third quarterback.’ That’s not the—or at least an experienced one,” said Cowherd.

NIL has certainly become a headache for top teams trying to maintain a quality backup QB, and head coaches know it all too well. In January last year, Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli practically described it as “impossible” to maintain a deep QB room.

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“Guys just get impatient, and it becomes a trend, the thing to do. And your value is always highest once you enter the portal. That’s the reality,” said Guidugli in his conversation with The Washington Post.

Since the NIL era began in 2021, Ohio State has lost several backup quarterbacks, including Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord, and Lincoln Kienholz. Yet, the Buckeyes have continued to maintain a solid QB room. While a repeat of their 2014 Cardale Jones miracle remains unlikely, Ohio State’s playoff hopes may not be dead just yet.

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With Sayin sidelined, true freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair will battle for the starting QB job during the No. 3 Buckeyes’ bye week, with the winner set to lead Ohio State against No. 16 USC on the road Halloween.

“Now that we have a bye week, these guys are both going to get a lot of reps, and we’re going to start to put together a plan on how we’re going to move forward, and we’re going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win,” Day said.

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Nearly every indicator points to Luke Fahey starting for the Buckeyes. The freshman recorded 203 passing yards with a 69.2% completion rate, two interceptions, and two passing touchdowns so far.

Against Indiana, however, he struggled in the fourth quarter, throwing two incomplete passes.

His numbers paint a bleak picture, and a 2014-style miracle may seem unlikely. But let’s not forget one thing: Cardale Jones wasn’t the only reason Ohio State won the national championship that year.

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Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns against Oregon, while Ohio State’s defense held the Ducks to just 20 points. It was a complete team effort that secured the national championship.

The QB room may look shaky now, but the Buckeyes still have an experienced offensive line, standout receiver Jeremiah Smith, and a defense capable of keeping their title hopes alive.