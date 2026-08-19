Ryan Day’s Ohio State Faces Unexpected News Despite Top Spot in AP & Coaches Polls

When a team is ranked No. 1 in the country, it usually means its roster is completely loaded with individual superstars. But in the case of Ohio State, the 2026 preseason AP All-American was shocking. Despite topping both the preseason AP Top 25 and the Coaches’ poll, the Buckeyes had a rather limited representation on the All-American poll.

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Jeremiah Smith (first team) and Luke Montgomery (second team) were the only Ohio State representatives on the list, while the team saw zero defensive selections. Even QB Julian Sayin couldn’t make it.

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Despite being the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll, Ohio State landed just two players on the preseason AP All-American teams in Jeremiah Smith and Luke Montgomery. https://t.co/WmCeTkmu3q— Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 18, 2026

Top-ranked programs usually secure four to seven All-American spots; the Buckeyes landed only two. While voters recognized the Buckeyes’ overall roster strength, they largely bypassed individual Buckeye players for top-tier accolades. The Buckeyes got 40 first-place votes, which is why this came as a surprise to many.

Jeremiah Smith’s selection is hardly a surprise. He is entering the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award. In his two years at Columbus, the wide receiver has exceeded expectations that people had of him coming out of high school.

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Smith has accumulated 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns so far. He is projected to break Ohio State’s all-time career records. The oddsmakers rank him among the top three Heisman Trophy favorites. No one in Ohio State’s legendary wide receiver room has reached 200 catches, 2,000 yards, and 25 touchdowns faster.

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While Smith steals the national headlines, offensive guard Luke Montgomery’s name on the list gave a major boost to the Buckeyes. Amidst Ryan Day’s vocal concerns over an unsettled starting offensive line in fall camp, Montgomery is the solitary “sure thing” up front. His presence is vital to protecting Julian Sayin and opening lanes to keep the offense functioning at an elite level.

Montgomery was first spotted during Ohio State’s memorable 2024 College Football Playoff national championship run. He was the key blocker in the semifinal against Texas and the title game against Notre Dame. Montgomery’s dominance has also caught the attention of major award panels. He officially made it to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.

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Even last year, only Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith made it to the preseason AP All-American team. However, Ohio State wasn’t ranked No. 1 despite winning the national championship in 2024.

Programs that dominated the AP Preseason All-American List

The Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks led the 2026 AP list. Both programs have four selections each. They are holding dominance in the SEC and Big Ten. Notre Dame, Georgia, Indiana, and Ole Miss also had a strong representation with three selections apiece.

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The SEC secured 14 of 27 first-team spots. The Hoosiers made program history by matching traditional powerhouses with three total selections, including first-team tackle Carter Smith. Despite conference realignments, the Big 12 lacks heavy top-tier star power, placing only two offensive linemen on the first team.

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Dante Moore, the QB of the Oregon Ducks, is among the four players from the Ducks. Miami’s Malachi Toney was the lone Hurricanes selection despite Miami coming off a national championship game appearance. Last season, Toney hauled in 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. The third WR in the trio with Smith and Toney is the newest addition for Texas, Cam Coleman, who also had an impressive 2025 campaign in a struggling Auburn team.