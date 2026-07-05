Ryan Day’s Ohio State Loses Nation’s No. 1 Offensive Line Recruit to SEC Rival

Ryan Day’s recruiting momentum took another hit just three days after losing a four-star 2027 CB target to a conference rival. OSU was unable to secure the nation’s No. 1 OL, five-star 2027 talent Ismael Camara from Gilmer, Texas, who put the Buckeyes on his top 10 list. But an SEC program’s recruiting pitch stood out to the elite OL, handing a loss to Ohio State.

Camara committed to Steve Sarkisian’s Texas on July 4, as announced by On Texas Football. After an unofficial visit to Austin in June, Camara cancelled other visits, signaling his decision. It signaled his leaning toward Texas.

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Rivals’ RPM had Texas as the frontrunner long before Camara decided. But before narrowing his decision to ten top schools, the 2027 5-star OL had 40 offers. Among them, Ryan Day’s OSU was in a good position to land Camara. Though the Buckeyes didn’t get a chance to convince the OL through OV, Day’s staff stayed in continuous touch with him after offering the 5-star prospect last September.

But ultimately Ohio State failed to bring the OL to Columbus. Along with the Buckeyes, Alabama, SMU, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Oregon faced setbacks despite pushing hard to land the No. 4 prospect in Texas. Texas’s home-state advantage proved decisive over eight other programs.

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Long before coming to any conclusion, Camara clarified his preference in choosing his collegiate destination.

“Relationships and people are going to be a huge factor in my recruitment,” said Camara, as reported by 247Sports in March 2026. “I am going to make a football decision that is right for me and my future.”

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After becoming the recruiting winner for Camara, Texas got its 22nd commitment in the 2027 class, which ranked 5th nationally via ON3. The fifth OL for the Longhorns brings talent to Austin. “Has natural power and is scrappy once engaged, showing the desired mentality for an offensive lineman. Able to anchor and stop pass rushers in their tracks on contact. Has the physical traits to develop into a high-end blocker. Also participates in track with a 46-8.5 foot shot put,” Charles Power said of Camara.

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Considering that, OSU lost an elite target despite its 2025 performance being better than Texas statistically. Unfortunately, the losing streak continues for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State doesn’t have the weapon rivals have

Ryan Day and his staff hosted CB Monsanna Torbert for an OV in Columbus. He even left impressed. But Ohio State’s defensive setup failed to beat Kyle Whittingham. Michigan’s weapon turned the momentum of Torbert’s recruitment, and the Wolverines sealed the deal at the end.

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“Defensive guru, the DC coach Jay Hill,” said Torbert to Rivals after his pledge to Michigan. “Michigan is a powerhouse; they’re always good. The DC/corners coach—I have a great relationship with him. Then you have a Cincinnati coach over there in Coach Coombs. It’s a defensive powerhouse. If you want to be a great defensive player on the next level, Michigan is a great spot.”

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Ohio State has Matt Patricia, who helped the Buckeyes to end their four-year losing streak against Michigan in 2025. Despite that, OSU needs to focus on its recruiting strategy, especially keeping in-state talent at home.