Ryan Day’s Ohio State Loses 305lb Target to Struggling SEC Program

Ohio State seems to be learning nothing from its recent losses in the recruiting landscape. And the outcome has been the program suffering even more losses. Another highly coveted 305-pound blue-chip prospect in the 2027 recruiting class has snubbed the Buckeyes for an SEC team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, defensive lineman Nate Kamba has committed to the Auburn Tigers. The prospect snubbed offers from Ohio State, South Carolina, NC State, and Georgia. Kamba confirmed the Rivals report by retweeting the post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamba committed to the Tigers after visiting Auburn this past weekend. The program hosted him alongside another defensive lineman, Karlos May. Even before the commitment, the recruiting platforms were giving the Tigers an edge. The Rivals recruiting prediction machine had Auburn at 28.8, followed by South Carolina (20.4%), NC State (13.3%), and Ohio State (11.1%). Kamba eventually chose the Tigers, who are over 300 miles away, over NC State, which is just 86 miles away.

Hints regarding his commitment first began when head coach Alex Golesh, who is becoming famous for his cryptic posts that are usually preceded by a commitment from a target, posted, “War Damn!” and an eagle emoji on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes before, the program’s defensive line coach, Vontrell King-Williams, had begun the cryptic trend and posted a video of Golesh’s viral post-game interview after his former program’s 45-0 win against Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl, where he said, “We just went and whooped that a–, didn’t we?” King-Williams added the caption “#WDE,” an acronym for Golesh’s cryptic messages, and later came the official announcement of Kamba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamba becomes the 18th recruit of Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class, which has earned eight commitments in the month of June alone. According to Rivals, the Tigers’ 2027 class is ranked 10th in the nation and 4th in the SEC, with 11 four-star recruits. Kamba is the No. 237 overall player, No. 27 defensive lineman, and No. 10 player from the state of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder just finished his junior season at Corvian Community High School, where he was limited to just seven games. Regardless, he recorded 28 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. His breakout season came in his sophomore year, where he recorded 79 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks in 16 games. After visiting the program, Kamba had great words to say about Auburn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Auburn is a great place,” he told Jeffrey Lee of On3. “They say, ‘if you do right by Auburn, Auburn will do right by you.’ They’ll love you and take care of you.”

He joins Auburn’s defensive line room, which includes four-star Donivan Moore, who is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama, and three-star edge rusher Rion Jackson, who was recruited as a DL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State’s 2027 class

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have been silent since college programs began welcoming recruits on official visits. Recently, the program missed out on running back Jayden Miles, who joined FSU. For the past three weeks, the program has remained with 13 commits and has seen its 2027 class slide down the rankings. However, they have now added cornerback Deontay Malone as their 14th commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malone is an in-state prospect who attends Massillon Washington High School in northeast Ohio. He is ranked the No. 269 overall prospect and No. 30 CB in the class, per Rivals. He committed to the program after his visit this past weekend.

With their class currently ranked eighth in the nation and second in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes will be looking to improve their rankings on Wednesday night, where four-star defensive back Jaden Carey will make his announcement. At the moment, the Buckeyes are leading the race for the player.