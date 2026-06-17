Ryan Day’s Ohio State Makes Major Move to Aid US Soccer at World Cup

The Ohio State Buckeyes might be more reputable in football with head coach Ryan Day leading the program, but they are not allowing that to limit them from making remarkable moves in soccer. On the field, head coach Brian Maisonneuve has been doing a good job with the Buckeyes soccer team. But this time, the program is rendering an off-field aid to the US Men’s National Team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup

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Per Ohio State News, Ohio State’s Human Performance Collaborative is helping the U.S Men’s National Team in their post-match recovery, as it works towards more research that could help shape athlete recovery in the coming years. Spearheaded by Joshua Hagen, the collaborative’s director, the university seeks to use the World Cup as a huge platform to apply research in improving athletic performance.

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“This is one of my favorite projects,” said Hagen, who also serves as an associate research professor in Ohio State’s Department of Integrated Systems Engineering. “I have a passion for recovery science, and I love working directly with athletes and end users. When you pair controlled studies and real-world context — actually talking with athletes about what works — you get the most meaningful impact.”

The two parties had collaborated during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. At the time, Hagen was approached by a colleague to help install a recovery facility in the team’s hotel, which eventually led to the long-term partnership they still have today.

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The university’s recovery science involves a combination of data collection and practical recovery methods. They monitor the workload and activities of athletes “through heart-rate monitors, GPS tracking, and session ratings of perceived exertion while also evaluating physiological markers such as heart-rate variability”.

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“Once we understand how hard their bodies are working and responding, we need to recover them quickly to get ready for the next day,” Hagen said. “We call these recovery modalities — everything from cold and hot therapy, to sleep and nutrition, to newer tech like red-light and flotation therapy.”

Beyond the research, the partnership has also been impactful in developing up-and-coming researchers. Together, U.S. Soccer and Ohio State helped fund the Ph.D. studies of former Buckeye soccer player Emaly Vatne in exercise science and kinesiology. She has gone on to join Denver Summit FC of the National Women’s Soccer League as she continues her research.

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The collaboration intends to continue advancing sports through research in future international competitions, while focusing on “scalability, coach education, and equitable access to low-cost recovery tools.”

Hagen noted that the major goal of the collaboration is to help athletes limit injury risks, improve their performance, have better rest, and enjoy longer careers. These will be achieved through controlled studies, transparent reporting, and direct conversations with athletes themselves.

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USMNT at the FIFA World Cup

The USMNT will be hoping the recovery science help being offered by Ohio State helps them in their second game on Friday, where they take on Australia. Both teams are currently tied with three points each and will be battling for the top spot when they meet.

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The USMNT won their opening match on Saturday with a score of 4-1 against Paraguay, with two goals coming from striker Folarin Balogun, a goal from Giovanni Reyna, and an own goal from Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla. The Americans conceded a goal from Paraguay’s Mauricio when they were 3-0 up, before going on to extend the lead.

With Australia, the USMNT face their toughest competitors, who defeated Turkiye 2-0 in their opening game. Friday’s game is surely going to determine who has the bragging rights and, to an extent, who leads the group going into the final round of group games.