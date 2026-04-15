Ryan Day’s Ohio State Projected to Make NFL History, Per Latest ESPN Revelation

Ryan Day’s Ohio State couldn’t make history with a second national title, but the groundwork he has laid is paying off dividends elsewhere. The Buckeyes had the third-most invites (11) at the NFL Combine this year, and going into the NFL draft, four of them are potentially on the verge of creating history for the team.

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In ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s final NFL mock draft, four Buckeyes land in the top 10 overall. Linebacker Arvell Reese is the highest Buckeye selection, going 3rd overall to the Louisville Cardinals. Caleb Downs should go 5th overall to the New York Giants, while the Cowboys will take Sonny Styles at 6th overall. Lastly, Kiper has listed OSU’s Carnell Tate as the 7th overall pick, going to the Washington Commanders.

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If Kiper’s mock draft rings true and four OSU players get picked before the 11th overall pick, Ryan Day’s OSU will be the first program ever to have achieved the feat. Last year, Ohio State had already tied its 2004 record after NFL teams picked 14 OSU players in the 2025 NFL draft. Among those, teams selected Donovan Jackson, Emeka Egbuka, Tyleik Williams, and Josh Simmons in the first round.

“When you’re coming to Ohio State, you’re coming to be a first or second rounder, regardless of your position, and that’s it,” Day said about OSU’s NFL pipeline on April 12. “Just like if we don’t win games and championships, they’re going to find a new coach. If you’re not a first or second rounder, then this probably isn’t the right place for you- that’s just the reality of it.”

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With quarterback depth thin beyond Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL draft, NFL teams are building defensively. The Cowboys’ defense ranked near the bottom in points, and they desperately need an edge rusher, a linebacker, a cornerback, and a safety to support DC Christian Parker in his 3-4 scheme. A similar case is with the New York Giants, who have an intense secondary need. Guess who’s the best safety or linebacker in the NFL draft?

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The teams have a choice between Sonny Styles, the top-2 linebacker in the draft, and a ‘do it all’ Caleb Downs, who has played both at safety and linebacker positions in his career. Just last year, he totaled 68 tackles and a sack playing at the LB position. Apart from that, Kiper has predicted the Dallas Cowboys to trade up with the Browns to take OSU’s Sonny Styles.

While Kiper’s prediction is limited to 4 OSU prospects getting drafted in the first round, he has also put Kayden McDonald at 36th overall. McDonald is 6’2″ and 326 lbs and had 17 run stops last season. Teams can easily prioritize him, and we can see franchises like the Houston Texans (28th overall) or the Philadelphia Eagles (23rd overall), teams with defensive tackle needs, drafting McDonald. If that happens, Ryan Day’s Ohio State would become the team with the second-most first-round picks, tying Georgia and the 2016 Ohio State.

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How Ryan Day’s Ohio State became the NFL’s most consistent pipeline?

As of 2026, Ryan Day has seen around 50 Buckeyes selected in the NFL Draft during his tenure. The program has consistently produced successful future NFL stars, such as Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Chase Young. With former OC Brian Hartline’s help, OSU became the WR-U, consistently churning receiver talent in the NFL. All of it didn’t happen overnight, though.

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“For them to be ready to where they are right now in three years says a lot about what we do here,” Day said about OSU’s NFL pipeline. “We’re held to a very high standard of how we do things. We’re the face of the university. That translates really well to the NFL. I think it’s easy for organizations to look at our guys and project what they’re gonna look like going on to their teams.”

Ryan Day is maintaining OSU’s standards by pitching great recruits and bringing in the right talent. It’s not only about becoming a top NFL player but also about the values Ryan Day and Co. instill in their players. For Day, it all starts with senior players acting as role models and making top recruits feel comfortable, developing a lasting bond. That ensures the talent cycle never ends.

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“We have guys like Caleb, Sonny, and Arvell, and all these guys were if I’m a seven-year-old kid living in Columbus, Ohio, I can look at these guys and say that’s who I want to be someday. And it’s their responsibility to be role models,” Day said.

Ohio State has always been a blueblood regarding recruiting and on-field dominance. What Day has changed is bringing in ‘overqualified’ coaches like Chip Kelly or Arthur Smith, which is a primary factor for getting players to join. Incoming players know that a former NFL head coach like Arthur Smith is developing them, and the addition of pro-level schemes becomes the cherry on top. Ohio State has always topped the NIL money charts, which becomes another aspect. The result?

More records break, more NFL draft selections happen, and recruits see that every year, making it a positive feedback loop. Ohio State thrives.