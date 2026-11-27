Ohio State had somehow kept its Big Ten Championship hopes alive despite losing three of its last four games. The odds were slim, but the Buckeyes still had a path: beat Michigan and hope a few other results went their way. But before they even took the field against the Wolverines, Iowa delivered a gut punch.

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According to Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope on X, Ohio State will not play in the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa’s dominant 31-7 victory over Nebraska on Black Friday ensured that at least two teams would finish ahead of the Buckeyes in the conference standings.

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Mathematically, Ohio State still had a shot at finishing second in the Big Ten, but it needed a combination of results in other conference games.

According to the scenarios the Big Ten released on November 23, those outcomes could have put the Buckeyes in a tie for second with other teams holding 6-3 conference records.

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Since expanding to 18 teams in 2024, the Big Ten has scrapped its East and West divisions, with the top two teams in the standings advancing to the championship game. So Iowa’s win over Nebraska has officially ended Ohio State’s hopes of making the Big Ten Championship.

Adding to the disappointment, the Buckeyes haven’t won the conference title since their four-year championship run from 2017 to 2020. As Ohio State’s hopes faded, Iowa took complete control against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes held the Cornhuskers scoreless in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points on three consecutive possessions spanning the third and fourth quarters.

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The third quarter proved pivotal for Iowa, as quarterback Hank Brown ran for a six-yard touchdown late in the period to extend the Hawkeyes’ lead to 17-7, dealing the Cornhuskers a blow they couldn’t recover from.

The win kept Iowa’s Big Ten championship hopes alive and fueled its CFP aspirations, as fans in Kinnick’s north end zone erupted into chants of “CFP! CFP!” With the win secured, Iowa’s path to Indianapolis now depends on the results of the remaining Big Ten games.

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Coming back to Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day, they now have just one chance to salvage the season, and that is by beating Michigan. It’s non-negotiable at this point, and Day appears to be taking it just as seriously.

The Buckeyes have kept players away from the media ahead of the game, ensuring their focus remains firmly on the matchup and nothing else.

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“We try to keep things as normal as possible, knowing that this week is not normal,” Day said. “There were a lot of things previously that made the week even more distracting. So, we’re just trying to keep us as focused as we can, and that’s it. Once we put our week together, the whole idea is ‘what’s the best week for this one right here.’ And then we mimic that week over and over again, so when we get to this game, we’re ready to go.”

Team captains normally step forward to address the media during Michigan week. This year, however, Day took a different approach, sending offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to face the media instead.

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“It just felt like, just to avoid distractions and everything that’s going on right now, I just feel like it’s best for the coaches to be the ones available,” Day said. “Let them [the players] focus on winning the game.”

After a disappointing season, Ohio State fans want nothing but a win over the Michigan Wolverines. The pressure on Day is certainly mounting, but the Buckeyes’ head coach has a troubling record against their archrivals, going 2-4 overall and 0-2 in home games against Michigan.