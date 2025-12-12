Ryan Day’s Ohio State Receives 53.3M News Before Playoffs

The Buckeyes fell 13-10 to Indiana and settled for the No. 2 spot in the 12-team field on Saturday. However, that did not dim the spirits of the scarlet and gray fans. Sealing their spot in the playoffs selections now set, Ohio State fans showed up with full loyalty and helped them achieve the top spot in a unique list, off the field.

As per recent data put forth by CFBalerts, “Ohio State drew the three biggest viewers in games this season.” The Buckeyes topped the charts with 18.4 million viewers for The Game against Michigan. Their matchup with Indiana wasn’t far behind, drawing 18.3 million, and their season opener against Texas pulled in another 16.6 million viewers.

There was never any doubt about Ohio State’s 27–9 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor. Ryan Day entered The Game with a 1–4 record over the past five seasons, and despite the Buckeyes’ spotless 11–0 mark, pressure was sky-high with Michigan’s recent dominance. OSU fans viewed this as the perfect chance to finally avenge those losses. The audience hit a peak of 20.54 million, and on average, viewership jumped 49% compared to last year’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Early on, tensions rose when Julian Sayin threw his worst interception of the season.

Michigan took over deep in OSU territory and turned it into a 25-yard field goal for a 6–0 lead. But the Buckeyes didn’t flinch. They kept their confidence in Sayin, and even in The Big House, Ohio State fans answered with loud, defiant “O-H” chants. That bore fruitful results in the next two quarters as the Buckeyes put in three unanswered points, followed by a field goal. That win helped them anchor to their next big test against the Hoosiers. That matchup didn’t go anything like Ohio State hoped. Indiana came in undefeated as well, and with two Heisman finalists facing off, the stakes and the crowd were huge.

The first quarter saw both Sayin and Fernando Mendoza throw interceptions. But while Indiana settled in, the Buckeyes couldn’t. The Hoosiers’ defense held OSU to just 10 points. And Sayin? He spent the night under pressure, taking a season-high six sacks. The 13–10 win not only stunned the Buckeyes, but it also gave the Hoosiers their first Big Ten title since 1967 and a long-awaited return to the Rose Bowl. However, as per ESPN, Georgia’s SEC championship win pulled in nearly 17 million. That matchup could have matched, or even surpassed, the Big Ten’s numbers if it had been more competitive.

Instead, Georgia cruised past Alabama 28-7. According to Sports Media Watch, this year’s Big Ten Championship Game is officially the most-watched conference title game ever. The game beat out the 2009 SEC Championship between Alabama and Florida. It was another No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown and pulled in 17.97 million viewers. Lastly, the season opener against Texas. It was essentially the Buckeyes’ ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 2025 season, coming off a national championship. The game drew around 16.6 million viewers, with the Buckeyes winning by one point.

However, for Ryan Day, their loss against Indiana remained a persistent itch. After the loss, he made an emotional confession that exposed how deeply he and his team care about the Championship.

Ryan Day’s tough admission

Ryan Day’s public response to Ohio State’s humbling Big Ten Championship loss to Indiana showcased raw accountability. “I’ve watched it all a bunch. Didn’t sleep well last night. Have a sick feeling in my stomach over the game, so do these guys here,” Ryan Day said. “We’ll use this as motivation.” In the immediate aftermath, Day zeroed in on situational failures that turned a winnable game into a missed opportunity.

Ohio State managed just one touchdown on four red‑zone trips, with a failed fourth‑and‑one at the Indiana 5 and a 29‑yard missed field goal. It stands out as a defining moment in a three‑point loss. He openly conceded that the Buckeyes “were not at our best” in critical situations. The Hoosiers’ defense was extra elite, stoning the Buckeyes’ run game to 2.2 yards per carry. Day’s tougher admission, though, was about shared responsibility. He rejected any urge to scapegoat players or assistants.

“We were not at our best,” Day said. “Everybody, including myself, including the coaches, everybody. At the same time, Day refused to let the loss define the season’s ceiling. He labeled the defeat “a major lesson” and reminded his team that the “season’s not over.” With the no. 2 playoff seed and a path to back‑to‑back national titles still on the table, OSU has some real motivation.