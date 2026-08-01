Ryan Day’s Ohio State Receives Strong Message From $13M Big Ten Rival HC

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes are the last two national champions, and their rivalry has grown quickly. Ohio State handed Curt Cignetti his only Big Ten loss in 2024, but Indiana got revenge in last year’s title game. It was the Hoosiers’ first win over Ohio State since back-to-back victories in 1987 and 1988. With the October matchup getting closer and these rivals set to face off once again, Curt has shared his thoughts on Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

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“It depends on how we’re playing leading up to that point and how they’re playing. But I would say, regardless, it’s probably gonna be a great environment. Cignetti said at Big Ten media days, “But a lot of things need to be done before then, obviously.”

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“We’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Day and a lot of great players. They have a great fan base. They’re a Goliath. There are some Goliaths in the Big Ten that have been Goliaths for a long time.”

Calling Hoosiers a “Goliath” was not on anyone’s list that time. So, when asked whether Indiana’s recent undefeated national title run had earned the Hoosiers that status, Cignetti let the numbers speak for themselves.

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“We were the national champs of 2025 and 27-2 the last two years. Longest home win streak in college football. Longest win streak in college football. I don’t know. You guys write those stories,” said Curt.

The October 17 game is a rematch because the two teams faced each other in a thrilling 2025 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. In that December ’25 championship matchup, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers narrowly defeated Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes 13–10 in a defensive slugfest. That win secured Indiana’s Big Ten title and helped fuel its perfect 16-0 national championship season.

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With the undefeated 16-0 campaign that culminated in a 27-21 national championship victory over Miami, head coach Curt Cignetti is focused on maintaining a championship culture. At Big Ten Media Days, Cignetti said the Hoosiers are “stalking complacency” to avoid a post-title slump.

“We have a way of doing things,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got guys that have been together, and all we do is win.”

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Also, the biggest change for Indiana is the quarterback. Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza has departed for the Las Vegas Raiders. To sustain their momentum, Indiana brought in veteran redshirt senior Josh Hoover via the transfer portal from TCU.

Hoover brings plenty of experience after throwing for more than 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. He is the biggest name among Indiana’s 17 new transfers, and Cignetti will use fall practice to help the group work well together.

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The Hoosiers return an experienced defense led by standout linebacker Isaiah Jones. That unit will face a major test when Cignetti and Day meet for the third straight season, with Indiana tasked with slowing down star receiver Jeremiah Smith. Cignetti has praised Smith’s talent and even compared him to Julio Jones.

How is Ohio State looking before the 2026 season?

Ohio State will open training camp from August 6 to 8 after a 12-2 season that ended with losses to Indiana in the Big Ten title game and Miami in the Playoff quarterfinal. At Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said the Buckeyes must improve in the small margins to compete for a national championship.

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“I think when you’re chasing small margins like you are, you have to identify the things that need to get fixed and fix them,” Day said.

With that said, Ryan Day hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator. Smith is shifting the offense’s identity alongside defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who returns for his second season

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Quarterback Julian Sayin returns as a physically stronger, second-year starter. He is throwing to superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is widely considered one of the best players in college football heading into his final season.

Day confirmed that key starters who missed the end of spring practices, including offensive tackles Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels, have been full participants in summer workouts and are fully cleared for training camp.

With both teams getting healthy and looking strong, fans are waiting for the rematch. Some are backing Indiana, while others joked that the Hoosiers have only one true “Goliath” to worry about: Ohio State.