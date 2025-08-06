Ryan Day’s Ohio State Receives Unexpected Bad News from Kirk Herbstreit’s Son

Another day, another preseason fever dream in Columbus, except this one just left Ohio State fans reaching for the aspirin. If you’ve spent the dog days of August tracking every development from training camp, dissecting the Buckeyes’ rotations, or even mapping out potential playoff paths, you probably weren’t ready for the curveball that just got tossed by one of college football’s most recognizable families. Buckeye optimism was peaking, narratives were swirling about Ryan Day’s possible ‘revenge tour,’ and predictions could still inspire hope. But then, in the wild world of fan and analyst banter, it’s always the unexpected voices that sting the most.

When that surprising voice belongs to Zach Herbstreit, son of ESPN icon (and ex-Buckeye QB) Kirk Herbstreit, it’s enough to make any die-hard Ohio State supporter shift uncomfortably in their seat. You’d expect a Herbstreit to lean Scarlet and Gray when the stakes get high, right? But on his Offscript podcast, Zach spun the playoff roulette wheel and landed on a pick guaranteed to raise eyebrows. Georgia over Ohio State in the national semifinal. It’s a prediction with the kind of secondhand family weight you only get from college football’s most tightly woven circles.

Breaking down his playoff picks, Zach was almost apologetic but refreshingly blunt about his decision. “In the first game in the semis, I do have Ohio State versus Georgia. This is a rematch from a couple years ago in the 2022-2023 Peach Bowl. I was there and I did live it. So, this was a tough decision for me, but I do feel like Georgia does prevail.” If you’re a Buckeye die-hard, that’s the doomsday scenario. The bad news is having it forecasted by someone who knows the Ohio State pressure cooker better than most. Historically, Georgia holds the edge over Ohio State head-to-head, including that dramatic playoff win in the 2022-23 Peach Bowl. Nonetheless, Jeremiah Smith vs. Zachariah Branch at receiver would be a phenomenal watch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Herbstreit’s reasoning? He said, “I do feel like their firepower overall as a team might just overwhelm Ohio State. And for that reason, they’re moving on to the national championship.” It’s interesting how both teams will come up with new QBs, yet still Georgia trumps OSU in Zach’s prediction. Well, many would take Gunner Stockton over Julian Sayin if Sayin gets the job. Georgia’s firepower and overwhelming team balance, which, in his mind, are just a shade too much for Ryan Day to handle this time around.

AD

So, the bottom line is that Zach Herbstreit is putting his chips down on Georgia, and he’s doing it with Buckeye fans watching. He’s all in on Athens, pointing out how 93,000 Dawgs barking at home against Bama, Florida, and Texas is the kind of edge that wins championships. Sure, he’s got a slight worry about losing defensive stars, but with Gunnar Stockton growing into the starting job and lightning-fast Zachariah Branch joining the party, Zach’s faith in Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs is rock-solid. In his words, Georgia’s culture, coaching, and fan base will always be a threat to take home the crown. Sorry, Buckeye Nation, the Herbstreit household is barking this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Julian Sayin poised to lead Ohio State

The buzz around Ryan Day’s quarterback battle this summer has centered squarely on Julian Sayin, and for good reason. Analysts and insiders alike have been impressed with his natural feel for the position. As Juck Miletti put it, “I’ve been a big-time believer in Julian since he was a high school prospect… the dude was born to be a quarterback.” That kind of endorsement speaks volumes in the cutthroat environment of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where every rep counts and every throw is under a microscope.

On the field, Sayin’s performance has backed up the hype. During critical 11-on-11 drills, he completed all of his passes with the first team, including a sharp third-and-4 connection to star receiver Jeremiah Smith that left many jaws dropped. Compared to Lincoln Kienholz’s more uneven outings with the second unit, Sayin looked calm, precise, and fully in command, exactly what Ryan Day demands from his starting signal-caller. His accuracy, timing, and ability to read defenses have given Ohio State a clear edge as the season approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the competition isn’t officially over, the momentum is definitely building for Sayin to claim the starting QB job. Miletti summed it up nicely: “It is a real competition. But in the end, this is really an uphill battle for Lincoln.” For Buckeye fans hungry for consistency and star power under center, it feels like the future and the present are in Julian Sayin’s hands.