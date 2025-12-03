Ryan Day’s Ohio State Signs First WR as Chris Henry Jr.’s College Decision Announced

Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Brian Hartline have established the Buckeyes as the WR-U, snatching the tag from LSU. While they’re set to lose Carnell Tate to the pros next year, replacements are coming in the 2026 class. Despite juggling the intense early signing period and the preparations for their championship game against Indiana, the Buckeyes have officially landed their first important wide receiver on the first day of the early signing period.

According to reports, 3-star wide receiver Brock Boyd has officially signed with the Buckeyes. The first official WR signing gives the OSU head coach a massive boost to continue his recruiting dominance, as other WR commits are yet to put pen to paper for Ryan Day.

The three-star WR Southlake, Texas native is the 84th wide receiver in the country and 599th overall prospect. His production in high school has been elite, notching 111 receptions for 1,875 yards just last year. Moreover, he was pivotal in leading his Southlake Carroll High School to the Texas 6A D-II State championship game. Not to mention, Brock comes with an incredible ceiling and possesses elite athleticism to contribute to Ryan Day’s WR unit.

Notably, the three-star WR had made his future clear to Ohio State after being committed to TCU for some time. “After many conversations and prayers, I would like to announce that I’m committing to Ohio State. Thank you, TCU, for all that you’ve provided for me. I enjoyed building relationships with the entire staff. Let’s get it!! ” wrote Brock on X on April 15th this year. Apart from Boyd, the 2026 class has 4 other WR recruits yet to make it official.

The list includes 4-star Fort Wayne, Indiana, native Jerquaden Guilford and Ingelwood, California’s Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. 3-star Jaeden Ricketts from Pataskala, Ohio, is also yet to sign an NLI with OSU, and questions still mount on talented 5-star Chris Henry Jr. Among the said prospects, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt still looks to not be sold on OSU, and USC is trying to flip him. As for Chris Henry Jr, the Santa Ana, California native has made his stance clear about Ryan Day.

Ryan Day’s 5-star commit Chris Henry Jr’s decision timeline announced

The 5-star talent has been the biggest flip target for programs like USC and Oregon. The Ducks, in particular, haven’t backed down in recruiting him despite the WR being committed to OSU for two years now. To make things interesting, Henry Jr posted an IG story with Oregon, Ohio State, and USC hats, signaling that his recruitment was still open on Tuesday. But now, the WR is finally trying to seal his destination.

“Rivals No. 1 ranked receiver in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star Chris Henry Jr. will sign his Letter-of-Intent at 7:30 am local time,” reported Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. Notably, Henry has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023, and Steve Wiltfong signaled that the Buckeyes currently have the best chance to retain their prized 2026 possesion.

The 7th overall prospect comes with a wealth of talent with size, athleticism, and an illustrious high school career. In his freshman season, Henry Jr was named MaxPreps All-American, though he was limited due to injury issues in 2024. Multiple programs apart from Oregon and USC have repeatedly tried to flip him. But the WR has remained locked on the Buckeyes. Interestingly, Rich Rod’s West Virginia reportedly offered the WR $100k in incentives, and several Pac-12 and Big 12 programs had done the same, considering his West Coast ties.

All in all, it remains to be seen where Chris Henry Jr finally lands. But considering, Oregon has just lost its OC Will Stein, as he has been named the head coach of Kentucky. Whereas USC is officially out of playoff contention, the decision for the WR to commit to Ohio State looks straightforward then.