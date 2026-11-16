Ryan Day’s Ohio State Steals Alabama’s Top Offensive Commit After Massive Week 11 Victory

Ohio State needed a good weekend, and it got one on the field and one on the recruiting trail. Nigel Newkirk, a four-star running back from Gainesville, Georgia, flipped his commitment from Alabama to the Buckeyes on Sunday, a day after watching Ohio State beat Northwestern 28-19. Newkirk was Alabama’s top-rated running back commit and one of the Crimson Tide’s highest-ranked 2027 pledges. For Ryan Day, whose team has three losses and entered Saturday No. 20 in the CFP rankings, it offsets some of a rough month.

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Hayes Fawcett reported via X: “Four-Star RB Nigel Newkirk has flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Ohio State, he tells me for Rivals. The 5’11 200 RB had been committed to the Crimson Tide since May. O-H.” Newkirk took his official visit to Columbus on Saturday and made it public Sunday night, writing “Buckeye nation, I’m home,” within 24 hours of the visit to the decision.

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The visit almost didn’t happen. The FAA’s nationwide ground stop on Friday killed his flight, so Newkirk and his family drove nearly nine hours after his high school playoff game to make a noon kickoff. Newkirk plays for Gainesville High, the Red Elephants, and he committed to Alabama on May 31, two days after an official visit to Tuscaloosa. Rivals has him at No. 91 nationally and No. 6 at running back.

As a junior in 2025, he ran 184 times for 1,496 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 8.1 yards a carry, and caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a score. The year before, at Ola High in McDonough, he had 690 yards and eight touchdowns in six games.

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He is also a sprinter who ran an 11.05 in the 100 meters as a sophomore. A lower-body injury cost him a good chunk of this senior season, and he got back on the field late for the playoffs.

Alabama was in front for a long time. Newkirk visited Ohio State for the spring game in April, then went to Tuscaloosa and LSU before committing, a week ahead of his scheduled Columbus official. “Alabama has always been up there,” he told rivals in the spring.

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The Buckeyes’ running back coach, Carlos Locklyn, kept calling, and after the Buckeyes missed out on David Gabriel Georges in July, the push got louder. Locklyn drove to Gainesville during the October off week. Early in November, Newkirk was still telling reporters Alabama should run the ball more.

“At the end of the day, it came down to where I felt the most comfortable, who I trusted, and where I believed I could reach my full potential as a player and a person,” Newkirk told Rivals. “Ohio State just felt like the right place for me. Coach Lock, that’s my guy.”‘

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For Locklyn, it’s the third straight recruiting class in which he has flipped an SEC commit. Newkirk is Ohio State’s 22nd commit in the 2027 class, and it’s the second running back in five days, after Daylon Gordon flipped from Texas State on Wednesday.

Ohio State’s backfield has been shaky all year. Bo Jackson ran for 114 yards against Northwestern, but Ja’Kobi Jackson, the best back on the roster, is out hurt. 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks describes Newkirk as a north-south runner who gets through contact and projects as a potential starter or rotation piece, though he calls him a one-speed back and notes he hasn’t caught many passes.

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Alabama is already moving on. It’s down to one running back commit, Tai Phillips, and has Tranard Roberts and Maryland commit Terrance Grant set to visit Iron Bowl weekend. Ohio State plays at Nebraska on Saturday, then hosts Michigan on November 28. The early signing period opens in December, and they will want this class locked down by then.