Ryan Day’s OL Reveals Motivation Behind Joining Ohio State’s $44M Campaign to Fight Cancer

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

For Ohio State’s offensive line, the trenches are not the only battles they want to fight. For Carson Hinzman, the fight that matters most is happening off the field, and it’s one he’s joining with the full force of the Buckeye community. This Buckeye OL is in a spirit of giving back to those less fortunate.

“It’s just I was trying to tell some people earlier, like there’s no other place in the world where you can get this kind of community that comes together and puts their heads and hands together to go and raise $44 million plus for these crews for the Ohio, the James,” Carson Hinzman said. “So, to come and see that, I think is really inspiring to talk to people that have been through adversity like that is inspiring… People that want to give back to those people is also inspiring as well.”

Hinzman isn’t just lending his name to any cause, he’s backing a powerhouse in cancer care. The James is a nationally ranked institution with over 1,500 researchers, a scale that makes Hinzman feel his efforts can contribute to a monumental impact. It has over $140 million in research funding. They offer advanced clinical trials, with some treatments available only at Ohio State. In 2024 alone, the center recorded more than 488,000 outpatient visits and 15,000 inpatient stays.

“We know that there is no routine cancer, studying large numbers of patients will help us move cancer research toward true personalized and effective care,” said Raphael Pollock, M.D., Ph.D.

Over 73,000 patients were enrolled in its Total Cancer Care initiative, a program designed to personalize treatment and track long-term outcomes.

For Hinzman, the connection is obvious. The same discipline that helped him grow into the O-line backbone now shapes how he shows up off the field. With more than 35 career starts and a national title to his name, he understands the reach of his platform. So, he’s using that to support The James’ research efforts and the clinical trials that open doors for patients they might not find anywhere else. Hinzman’s on-field grit deepens his appreciation for the resilience he sees in the cancer patients he supports.

“When you come up short in some games where, you know, some things could have been different,” said Hinzman. “You have to sit with that for a while. And we have to sit with that for 365 days to kind of develop the edge… they kind of develop that mentality like, hey, we got to go and don’t worry about teams getting older.”

The Buckeyes even dedicate a game to cancer awareness every year, as last year’s Buckeyes for a Cancer-Free World game against Ohio University.

Hinzman’s appreciation for this fight was forged through his own on-field adversity in Columbus.

Looking back at Carson Hinzman’s career

Carson Hinzman’s journey at OSU was never easy. The Wisconsin native redshirted in his first year. He really fought hard and found his way into the starting lineup early on. But 2024 humbled him. He slid down the depth chart, and when Seth McClaughlin went down with an injury, Hinzman stepped right back in. He led them all the way to the national championship.

“I truly kind of understand, you know, what I’m doing now, to fully understand and, you know, play as fast as you can,” he said.

Off the field, Hinzman is just as grounded. He drives a beat-up 2001 Impala he calls Brenda. “Burnt sun and maroon,” he says, with no radio, no AC, nothing flashy. “I think it’s great. I think it builds character. It shows character,” his girlfriend Leah Zenk said. His father Jon has helped him fix it multiple times even on mornings before games.

“I’m not really in it for, like, the glitz and glam, you know? I don’t need to be seen. As long as I’m making Jewels (Julian Sayin) and J.J. (Jeremiah Smith) and all those guys look really, really good, I’m really happy. That’s all I need,” Hinzman said.

Moving on to 2026, Hinzman returns as a fifth-year veteran ready to be the leader of the offense once again.