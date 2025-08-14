Ryan Day’s OSU Already Has Something Big Brewing That Could Derail Steve Sarkisian & Texas

Max Klare might not be a household name yet, but he has the tools to be one of Ohio State’s most impactful players in 2025, without necessarily leading the stat sheet. The tight end transfer from Purdue is a different breed at his position. It’s his versatility in Ryan Day and Brian Hartline’s scheme that could make him a nightmare matchup and a real problem for Texas when the Buckeyes host the Longhorns. At 6-foot-4 with the frame to block in-line and the athleticism to split out wide, Klare offers OSU the flexibility few tight ends can match.

Here’s the beauty of Klare’s role. As noted by Kyle Jones of Eleven Warriors, he can start a play like a traditional tight end, lined up tight to the offensive line, or he can flex out like a slot receiver. If Ohio State rolls out a formation with Klare and another tight end, Bennett Kacmarek, Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will have a decision to make. Load the box with extra linebackers to stop the run? That works until Klare motions outside, and it’s his route running that’s the USP. Suddenly, those linebackers have to chase him in coverage, which is a mismatch all day. And if instead they shift a safety onto him, that frees up one of Ohio State’s talented receivers, like Carnell Tate or Jeremiah Smith, to go one‑on‑one outside. And we know how that ends. That’s exactly the kind of math Ryan Day and Brian Hartline want defenses to do.

Flip it around. What about when Ohio State’s in a three‑receiver set with Klare split away from the line? Now Texas has to decide again. Put a linebacker on him? Klare’s too quick. Assign a safety? That pulls deep coverage away from the main vertical threat, opening up big‑play opportunities for whoever’s lined up outside. Even before the snap, Klare’s position forces the defense to reveal its coverage, giving quarterback Julian Sayin (or whoever wins the job) a clear picture of what he’s dealing with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hartline can also use Klare in formations that intentionally create tough choices. Think of three receivers to one side, Klare alone on the other, with Smith or Tate inside. If Texas keeps a cornerback on Klare, Smith ends up facing a linebacker or safety in the slot, a mismatch the Buckeyes will attack early and often. But if the cornerback shades inside to cover Smith, Klare lines up against a much smaller, slower defender on the perimeter, another win for OSU.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Klare’s numbers might not blow anyone away. He might catch three passes one week and one the next. But every snap he plays has the chance to tilt the field in Ohio State’s favor. He’s the chess piece that makes modern offenses dangerous, not just because of what he does with the ball, but because of how his presence warps what the defense can and can’t do. And against a top opponent like Texas, that could be the subtle difference between a good game plan and a winning one.

Max Klare: Proven production backed by respect across the field

Max Klare brought a resume and the respect of opponents to back it up. Even in Purdue’s forgettable 2024 season, Klare was a bright spot, hauling in 51 receptions for 685 yards and earning third-team All-Big Ten honors behind two eventual first-round NFL Draft picks. That production came against one of the toughest schedules in the country, featuring five CFP teams, and included a breakout 133-yard performance on the road against ranked Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s striking is how much Klare impressed the Buckeyes before he joined them. Former OSU safety Lathan Ransom called him “one of the best tight ends that we played” and even went to coach Keenan Bailey postgame to recommend pursuing him if he entered the transfer portal. Cornerback Jordan Hancock praised his all-around game during bowl practice, calling him “a great route runner” and “a real good passing threat.”

Now, with preseason All-America honors and spots on the Mackey, Biletnikoff, and Lombardi watch lists, Klare joins a loaded Ohio State offense. Surrounded by stars like Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, his versatility and polished route-running should make him a dangerous and proven weapon for the Buckeyes in 2025.