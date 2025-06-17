Ryan Day’s OSU Could Lose Historic Rival Series as Ross Bjork’s Scheduling Dilemma Takes Surprising Turn

Well, the hunger to thrive pushes you to make hard decisions. And then there’s natty at stake. With this new 12-team playoff format already challenging teams within their conferences, adding tough non-conference opponents might be too much. Now, the impact of this reality is evident in Ohio State’s approach under Ryan Day, with their athletic department scaling back on major matchups, a stark contrast to their surprisingly empty 2029 schedule. However, this strategic change might jeopardize their crucial, long-standing rivalry series against Alabama, proving even for giants like OSU, sometimes playing it safe becomes the name of the game.

Imagine a team fearing competition despite winning the natty. Well, at least Ohio State’s 2029 non-conference schedule proves it. And that’s not sitting well with WBNS 10TV’s host, Austin Ward. “Not fully sure what Ohio State intends to do, because the last action that they took was to make the 2029 non-conference schedule—maybe one of the worst that I’ve ever seen from Ohio State,” Austin said, pointing at Ohio State’s lousy schedule. They are going to go up against teams like Nevada, Charlotte, Navy, and Youngstown State in 2029, ruling out all the big matchups. But even 27-28 follows the same trend, but the only difference is that they are going up against Alabama.

Back in 2020, Ryan Day’s team decided to play a home-and-home series with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is set for 2027 in Columbus and 2028 in Tuscaloosa. The rivalry between these two teams is even more exciting because they have a long history of intense competition. Their last meeting was a thrilling 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, where Ohio State upset Alabama 42-35 en route to winning the national championship. While that victory eased some past frustrations, Alabama still holds a 3-1 advantage in the series, winning previous matchups at neutral sites: the 1978 Sugar Bowl, 1986 Kickoff Classic, and 1995 Citrus Bowl.

Now, with games set for each school’s home turf, this rivalry is finally hitting the road. But the way Ross Bjork‘s turning down the non-conference games from their schedule, their rivalry series against Bama might take a hit. Even Ohio State insider Jeremy Birmingham doubled down on the same thought and said, “It’s not a whole lot better in ’28 or ’27.” The only difference is that Ohio State has Alabama currently on the schedule in ’27 and ’28, but our expectation is that those games probably don’t get played, and I would think that the home and home with Texas that’s beginning in August will be the last of these big marquee matchups for Ohio State in the non-conference schedule.”

Now, Jeremy is not wrong when he says 2027 and 2028 are no different from the 2029 non-conference schedule, as, apart from Alabama, Ryan Day’s team will play against Bowling Green, New Hampshire, Buffalo, and Northern Illinois. But even Ross Bjork’s plea makes sense. “You really need to understand what the CFP looks like. Do we keep those games if there’s a different model that really doesn’t fit playing those kinds of games? If that’s all about just being 12-0 or 11-1, then maybe we shouldn’t play those games. So I think you have to put everything on the table,” Bjork said on marquee games.

A winning record, like 12-0 or 11-1, is key to making the playoffs, so playing weaker teams is the smarter business decision, even if it lacks excitement for fans. Now, whether they will play Alabama in 2027 and 2028 or not is yet to be seen, but apart from the non-conference game, Ross Bjork is also focusing on turning other things around for Ohio State too.

Ross Bjork’s making big kickoff time moves

Ohio State fans are tired of their biggest football games starting at noon, thanks to FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” While the early timeslot is FOX’s main attraction, featuring Urban Meyer, fans want a change. The constant midday games, including the Ohio State-Texas matchup, have caused major frustration.

Ross Bjork acknowledges this, recently stating his support for more primetime games in Ohio Stadium. “I think our program, our fans deserve some marquee night games. … Really, at the end of the day, there’s no flexibility in the contracts,” Bjork said. “FOX bought the noon window… What we need is we need more flexibility. Can that happen anytime soon? I don’t know… We understand why FOX went with Big Noon, we understand why we’re picked all the time, but we’re hoping [for] just, more flexibility.”

Bjork’s comments resonated with fans who feel the Horseshoe’s magic truly ignites after dark. The decision now lies with broadcasting giants like FOX, whose contracts run until 2029. Until then, Ohio State and other schools are bound by agreements that often undervalue the electrifying atmosphere of night games – crucial for recruiting, branding, and team momentum.

While changing things will require considerable behind-the-scenes work, Bjork is clearly listening. He’s given Buckeye Nation reason to believe their concerns are finally being heard, and that Saturday night lights at the Horseshoe might not disappear permanently.