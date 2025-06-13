Ryan Day’s OSU Gets Surprising News as Cowboys Legend’s Son Makes Major College Football Announcement

The confetti hadn’t even been swept from Ohio State’s national championship parade when Jim Knowles dropped a grenade on Ryan Day’s dynasty… Now, while Day was successful at dog-walking the Nittany Lions on a miserable 20-13 game, James Franklin and Co.’s $3+ million paycheck managed to outweigh and shadow the win. With this simple defect to Penn State, Ohio State’s defensive soul evaporated into thin air. “But then they asked me not to come to the parade. So then you’re like, ‘okay, honestly, the writing is on the wall.’‘ A cocktail of contract neglect and outright disrespect—Knowles begged, but Ohio State and Day’s answer? Zero. Zip. Nada.

This exit was an indictment. What followed was eight defensive starters gone, and November’s White Out looming—Day’s empire faces its most brutal test: rebuild a championship defense or become the 2nd victim on Matt Patricia‘s wall. But regardless of what fans or analysts might say, in the rubble of Knowles’ betrayal, Ryan Day isn’t just rebuilding for 2025—he’s planting landmines for Penn State’s future. Enter Cooper Witten: the 6’2″, 210-pound son of Cowboys legend Jason Witten, who arrived at Ohio State’s fourth recruiting camp this week as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class. “Ohio State’s definitely top five,” Witten confirms, his Texas drawl slicing through the tension. “I just want to play football somewhere, somewhere that, like, that values me and that, like, I’m going to be able to make an impact at the school.”

The subtext screams louder than his 82 freshman tackles: Columbus remains the laboratory for defensive gods, Knowles or not. For Day, landing Witten isn’t about 2025 relief—it’s about tattooing Penn State’s 2027 obituary onto a recruiting receipt. And for Cooper, Ohio State isn’t just another offer—it’s a chance to rewrite the Witten legend on his own terms.

His father completely changed the script for the Vols in 2003. 68 receptions for 797 yards and seven TDs—First-Team All-SEC honors and 3rd on the 2003 draft. Now Cooper has the shot to replicate this with the Bucks. Imagine: the perfect prodigy LB from tight end DNA, hunting glory in scarlet and gray.

And when you closely think about this Bucks x Cooper Witten pairing, it just makes sense. At Ohio State, the blueprint already exists: James Laurinaitis. The Buckeyes’ linebacker coach—a two-time All-American and 8-year NFL veteran—mirrors Cooper’s path: son of a wrestling legend (Road Warrior Animal), architect of his own destiny. Who better to command this kid to be the next big thing out of Columbus?

The Tennessee Volunteers’ temptation

Well, it all goes back to Neyland Stadium—where Jason Witten’s retired #1 jersey hangs after a volcanic 2003 season. Josh Heupel knows this. His staff dangles Cooper’s deepest temptation: walk the same sidelines, crush the same rivals, cement the Witten name in Vols stone for eternity. For any legacy recruit, it’s kryptonite.

And with the 2027 Safety scholarship gambit, it looks like Heupel and Co. could go all in for Witten. This is where James Laurinaitis becomes Ohio State’s silver bullet. When Tennessee offers nostalgia, Laurinaitis offers empathy forged in identical fire.

The question now is, will Cooper take the blue pill or the red pill? For the kid’s “I just want to play somewhere that values me,” simply translates to 2 things: Knoxville, who values his name. And Columbus, who values his knife-edge blitzes and 4.6 coverage range.