Ryan Day’s OSU in Prime Position for Seven Elite Recruits Including Three 5-Stars – Report

Before the prime focus shifts to the Spring Bowl, head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State are quietly working on something that would matter more in the long run. Their roster is already graded as the third-best recruiting class in 2027, with 9 commits. But that might only be the beginning, because a report reveals that Ohio State is in prime position to land seven additional top prospects.

According to Eleven Warriors, Ohio State has made the cut for seven of their top 2027 targets, who narrowed down their top school list in the past week. Amongst the seven, three of them are top-tier five-star prospects, including Monshun Sales, Maxwell Hiller, and Marcus Fakatou.

The Buckeyes received their first good news from the five-star IOL Maxwell Hiller on February 7th. Hiller narrowed down his list to four, keeping Ohio State amongst Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. He is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the tenth overall prospect of the 2027 class. The Pennsylvania native is currently one of the top targets of Alabama, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong, yet he’s trending toward Florida. However, he has yet to schedule his visit to Columbus, which could turn things down.

Following Maxwell Hiller, the Buckeyes’ five-star wide receiver target Monshun Sales listed Ohio State on his list on February 11th. The Indiana native cut down his list to four, keeping the Buckeyes among Alabama, Indiana, and Miami. Sales visited Ohio State in January 2026, shortly after Cortez Hankton got hired as the new receivers coach.

The 6-foot-5 Sales is the eighth overall prospect nationally and is the second-best wide receiver of his class. He is a multi-sport athlete who also runs track and field for Lawrence North High School and recorded 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Indiana is expected to keep the competition tight for Ohio State, continuing the Big Ten rivalry in the recruitment.

The third five-star prospect who narrowed down his list with Ohio State amongst his top interests was the No. 2-ranked DL Marcus Fakatou. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Fakatou was one of the Buckeyes’ top DL targets for the 2027 class. He narrowed down his list to ten, keeping Ohio State amongst Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC, and Penn State. Per reports, USC is making a strong push for Fakatou; however, he has also visited Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan. He is scheduled to visit Columbus on March 10th.

While the three five-star prospects look solid, the other four who kept the Buckeyes on their final list are four-star prospects.

Ohio State is on the four-star targets list

The four four-star prospects who kept Ohio State on their top school list are defensive edge Rashad Streets, offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis, and cornerbacks Taelyn May and Jaden Carey. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound EDGE Rasheed Street narrowed down his list to six, keeping Ohio State amongst Oregon, Florida State, Alabama, NC State, and South Carolina. The Millbrook High School prospect is among the top 70 defensive line prospects, ranked No. 66 nationally, being the eighth-best DE of the class.

OT Jimmy Kallis cut short his list to six with Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, and Texas, along with Ohio State. The 6-foot-8, 280-pounder is the 24th-best OT and is among the top targets of the Buckeyes. The Pennsylvania native has multiple scheduled visits for Georgia, LSU, and Texas, leaving Ohio State far from done.

Following them, CB target Taelyn Mayo announced his top five schools: Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma. He is the 12th-best CB of the class and is currently trending for Ohio State, LSU, and Texas A&M, per On3. The other cornerback target of Ohio State, Jaden Cary, listed seven top schools that include Ohio State, Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, and Ole Miss. He is the 38th cornerback of the class, and the Buckeyes are the frontrunners for Cary alongside Miami.