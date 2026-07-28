Ryan Day’s OSU Lands $17M American Giant Jersey Patch Deal, Outpacing NBA Sponsorships

Ohio State has long been a financial powerhouse in college athletics. That shows through its elite rosters. Just last year alone, the department generated a record-high $336 million in revenue. Never mind, it had a $15.7 million surplus over what was expected. Now, in a groundbreaking move, it will add roughly $17 million more annually.

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According to reports, the Buckeyes have signed a jersey patch partnership with a giant American financial company, JPMorgan Chase, worth an estimated $17 million annually across all 36 varsity sports. That figure surpasses the NBA’s average patch deal of $10.88 million per year, placing OSU’s agreement among the most lucrative in sports sponsorship.

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OSU’s football jerseys will now feature a white CHASE logo above the Big Ten emblem, a visible symbol of the program’s expanding commercial reach. While NBA giants like the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets command up to $30 million annually, many franchises, such as the Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz, earn closer to $5 million. Ohio State’s deal not only exceeds most NBA teams but also establishes the Buckeyes as the leader in college football’s new sponsorship era.

The partnership is more than financial. JPMorgan Chase is one of Ohio’s largest private employers and has hired over 1,700 OSU alumni in the past five years. Athletic Director Ross Bjork called the deal “a comprehensive and historic partnership” that reflects both OSU’s brand strength and the evolving college sports landscape. Chase emphasized its commitment to student-athletes, promising financial education programs, NIL opportunities, and exclusive fan experiences, which could potentially provide more revenue sources for Ryan Day’s team.

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Before signing the patch deal with the $1 trillion financial giant, OSU already had several deals in place. The Columbus program has a landmark $250 million apparel deal in place with Nike. The deal covers stadium signage, digital media rights, and corporate sponsorships for the program. Not just that, OSU also has a 2022 field naming rights deal in place with Safelite. The logo of the company can be seen at the Horseshoe’s 25-yard line on both the north and south ends.

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JP Morgan Chase credits Ohio State for its long-standing relationship

This deal follows the NCAA’s January decision allowing commercial logos up to 4 square inches on uniforms. More than 25 schools have already signed patch agreements, but Ohio State’s $17M figure sets the pace.

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“Ohio State leads the way in college athletics, and we’re proud to support the student-athletes and fans who power that tradition,” JP Morgan Chase said about the $17 million patch deal. “From financial education and resources for student-athletes to exclusive fan experiences and gameday offers, this partnership brings Chase’s unique capabilities to the Ohio State community—on campus, in the stands and beyond.”

Apart from OSU, various other programs also have some illustrious deals.

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Michigan State’s $40M agreement with MSU Federal Credit Union, LSU’s partnership with Woodside Energy, and Memphis’s FedEx logo tie-in. Programs like Illinois, Wisconsin, and Arkansas have also inked deals with Busey Bank, Culver’s, and Tyson Foods – these are some of the biggest deals in college football at the moment.

As more programs embrace jersey sponsorships, Ohio State’s deal tells us that the future of college athletics is secured with elite programs leveraging their national reach to secure corporate partnerships. For Ryan Day’s team, the Chase logo is more than a patch now; it’s a statement of financial and competitive strength.