Ryan Day’s OSU Reportedly Spent $9M More Than Miami in Strong Bid to Keep Championship Streak Alive

After winning the 2024 national championship, the Buckeyes weren’t about to ease up on spending heading into 2025. Ryan Day knew that keeping the championship window open meant retaining elite talent regardless of cost. The result? An estimated roster cost for the 2025-26 season that puts Ohio State at the very top of college football’s spending hierarchy.

According to recent estimates, Ohio State’s 2025-26 roster costs approximately $33.5 million, making the Buckeyes the second-highest spender in the entire College Football Playoff era. They are behind only Texas A&M at $34.275 million. Miami, meanwhile, comes in at $24.406 million for their 2025 roster, a whopping $9.094 million less than what Ohio State is investing. That nine-figure gap shows the difference in philosophy between programs trying to break through and programs determined to stay at the summit.

Miami made headlines by spending heavily to overhaul its defense and bring in quarterback Carson Beck on a $4 million NIL package. But even its aggressive spending pales in comparison to what the Buckeyes have committed. The gap gets even more stark when you consider that the average team in this elite tier is spending around $25.8 million, meaning Ohio State is dropping roughly $7.7 million more than the typical playoff contender.​​

The $33.5 million figure is a significant jump from previous years. Though it’s important to note that this isn’t purely out-of-pocket NIL money being spent annually. Ohio State’s roster costs have evolved dramatically over the past few seasons, from $13 million in 2022 to $20 million for the championship-winning 2024 roster. And now to the mid-$30 million range when you factor in revenue sharing and other expenses.

According to the Wall Street Journal reporting from summer 2025, payrolls at the highest-spending programs nationwide were expected to be between $30 million and $35 million once revenue sharing kicked in. And Ohio State landed right at that upper threshold. About 80% of Ohio State’s spending for 2025 went toward retaining players already on the roster. Guys like Sonny Styles, who could’ve left for the NFL, and safety Caleb Downs, who the Buckeyes desperately needed to stick with them.

The 2024 spending spree brought in game-changers like Caleb Downs from Alabama, Seth McLaughlin from Boston College, and Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, all of whom played critical roles in Ohio State’s championship run. McLaughlin won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center before suffering a season-ending injury. And Downs became a consensus All-American. That $20 million investment paid off with a national title, validating Day’s all-in approach.​

Now in 2025, Ohio State tried to keep that championship streak alive with an even bigger financial commitment, but they weren’t successful. They were unfortunately eliminated by Miami, which spent $9 million less than them. Ryan Day has been unapologetic about the spending, calling claims that Ohio State “bought” its 2024 championship “cheap” and defending the program’s right to use every resource available within the rules. Now, this cost can maybe balloon to $40 million in 2026, but what we definitely know is, Ryan Day will do everything in his power to keep Ohio State in championship contention irrespective of what it costs.

Reinforcing the defense

That $33.5 million roster investment is also about aggressively replacing the pieces heading to the NFL after Ohio State’s disappointing 24-14 loss to Miami in the Cotton Bowl ended their title defense. Ryan Day wasted absolutely zero time addressing his defensive needs, landing commitments. On Monday, January 12th from two former Alabama defenders: defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw.

The duo, who were high school teammates at Carver Montgomery in Alabama before signing with Nick Saban’s final recruiting class in 2023, are coming to Columbus as a package deal. Smith was ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the transfer portal and No. 7 overall, while Russaw checked in as the No. 10 edge rusher and No. 58 overall prospect. Both visited Ohio State last week, along with stops at Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, and LSU, before choosing the Buckeyes over the competition.

Smith fills an immediate need on the interior after Kayden McDonald departed for the NFL. He brings in 422 defensive snaps of experience from Alabama’s 2025 season where he posted a career-high 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 starts. Russaw adds versatility as a 6-foot-3 edge rusher who played the “Wolf” hybrid linebacker/edge position at Alabam, similar to the “Jack” role that former coordinator Jim Knowles deployed. He’s got two years of eligibility remaining compared to Smith’s one, giving Ohio State both immediate impact and future flexibility on the edge.