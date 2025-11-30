Ryan Day’s Private Exchange With Sherrone Moore Helped Prevent the Worst After Michigan’s Triggering Antics

Ohio State HC Ryan Day finally reclaimed the game that defined his tenure, but he made it clear he was not interested in theatrics. The 27-9 dismantling of No. 15 Michigan was the statistical punctuation the Buckeyes needed, snapping a four-game skid and reclaiming bragging rights. But even as the score settled, another storyline surged toward ignition.

A swarm of Ohio State players sprinted toward the block-M, ready to plant the flag Michigan tried to plant in Columbus a year earlier. But Ryan Day intercepted the moment with a pointed, private warning to Wolverines HC Sherrone Moore.

“Sherrone, if we don’t want a problem we gotta get them [Michigan players] outta here. I’m not gonna plant any flags, none of that,” Ryan Day told Moore amid the on-field chaos.

The message was about preventing an all-out brawl on national television.



Before his players reached the logo, Ryan Day intercepted them, extending both arms and commanding them back. Staffers immediately formed a human shield, redirecting the team as the HC corralled his roster toward the sideline. Michigan players, defiantly lingering on the field, refused to clear the area, guarding the logo. The decision stood in stark contrast to last season’s volatile postgame scene and underscored the coach’s effort to reset a rivalry narrative that had eluded him for 2,191 days. His players absorbed the message immediately, leaving the field without incident and denying Michigan the chaos many expected.

During his postgame press conference, Ryan Day made it clear that the victory demanded restraint, not retaliation.

“I’ve thought, as you can imagine, over the years, after winning this game, what I would say in this press conference,” he said. “I’m gonna save all those comments because I think the best thing to do is win with humility. That’s what we’re gonna do. I think that speaks to our program and speaks to what it means to be a Buckeye.”

Last year’s Ohio State loss to Michigan had ignited a national debate about postgame conduct. Michigan players attempted to plant their flag inside Ohio Stadium, triggering confrontations, player scuffles, and police involvement as emotions boiled over. Asked days later whether the Big Ten or NCAA should intervene to prevent future incidents, Ryan Day acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue.

“Obviously, it’s a touchy subject because of the way the game ended,” he said then. “I think that’s up for Tony Petitti and the guys at the Big Ten to decide and figure out what’s best. We certainly don’t want situations like that going on after the game.”

Ohio Stadium has witnessed its share of flag-planting history, including Baker Mayfield’s infamous midfield plant in 2017 after Oklahoma stunned the Buckeyes. And this current off-field restraint contrasted sharply with the on-field hostility brewing all afternoon.

Michigan’s triggering antics added fuel for Ryan Day’s team

Ohio State fans erupted online, accusing Michigan’s staff of cheating after the Buckeyes’ headset communications mysteriously died midway through the fourth quarter. For several minutes, the coaching booth and sideline were cut off during a critical stretch of a two-score game. The timing was suspicious enough to spark a fresh controversy on an already bitter day.

Despite the interruption, QB Julian Sayin delivered a composed 19-for-26, 233-yard performance, protecting the football aside from one interception. The Buckeyes managed the drive system manually, relying on hand signals and sideline chaos management. But the drama wasn’t over because Michigan added another flashpoint earlier in the game.

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham ignited outrage after appearing to headbutt a game official during a scramble preceding an Ohio State field goal. Broadcast replays showed Barham lowering his helmet directly into the referee, a moment that instantly went viral and drew nationwide condemnation.

But the scoreboard told the final, undeniable truth. For the first time since 2019, Ohio State players will receive Gold Pants after finishing a 12-0 regular season and punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 2 Indiana. Ryan Day improved to 2-4 against Michigan. And with Michigan’s playoff hopes evaporating, the rivalry has officially reset. But one thing is undeniable. Day won both The Game and the aftermath.