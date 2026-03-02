Ryan Day’s Prized QB’s Brother Turns Heads in Bid for Ohio State Offer

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

Two years after Ryan Day’s top quarterback, Tavien St. Clair, won the accuracy challenge at the Elite 11 Finals, it was his younger brother’s turn to shine. On Saturday, Reign St. Clair followed in his footsteps, capturing the same honor at the Indianapolis stop of the 2026 regional competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham praised Reign publicly: “Reign St. Clair learning from his brother’s path while creating his own at Upper Arlington.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, Travein echoed the sentiment, quote-tweeting it with a simple “💯❗️.”

There is a high possibility that in the near future, Ohio State will extend an offer to him. But for now, he just holds offers from South Florida and Eastern Kentucky. Until anything materializes, Reign St. Clair will be focusing on his development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think just like quick movements in the pocket,” Reign said. “[Making] quick decisions and just being able to move elusively a little more. But other than that, I think I got the arm strength and the football IQ.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

What makes him even more compelling to the Ohio State staff is his move to Upper Arlington from Bellefontaine High School. That gives him a better look at the facility and the opportunity to watch his brother’s development closely.

With that, he also gets chances to take a better look at his ceiling as he works on refining his frame, training in a better weight program, and making the most out of his sophomore season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reign still has plenty of room to grow physically as a passer. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he hasn’t yet filled out or developed the arm strength that his brother is known for. But while the physical tools are still coming along, he’s using his brother’s work ethic as fuel, leaning into that same daily grind to sharpen his own game and carve out his path.

“Just seeing him putting in the work and seeing all the opportunities that he got going along, it definitely drove me to start putting in work,” Reign said. “I started to see how it really helps, how lifting helps, how throwing helps, and how getting guys out there to the field with you really helps, so I know I got to do that.”

Tavien plays a major role in developing Reign as a quarterback. He takes him out to the field and helps him with footwork and arm movements. He also spent time with him at Ohio State, understanding how to read coverages and the defensive line.

Linebackers and safeties use his footwork to move easily through pockets. Now, if he builds on the same, there’s a high chance he can be the Bucks’ future QB. While Reign’s development remains a long-term storyline, the spotlight in Columbus is currently fixed elsewhere.

Ryan Day’s team continues to face heavy scrutiny

After a title win in the 2024 season, Ohio State instantly became the No. 1 team entering the 2025 season. They were at the top of the charts for a long time until Indiana came in and pushed them further down, winning the Big Ten title game.

Then the momentum kept taking hits when they lost the last two games against the Hoosiers and Miami in the playoffs. Now, with the NFL Combine taking place, the Bucks have their top players like wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Sonny Styles, and Arvell Reese showing off their skills.

But that raises one question: What happened to their game when Ryan Day and the team needed them the most? That question gave them the tag of the biggest “losers” of the combine.

“How did the Buckeyes not win a national championship or even a Big Ten championship last season? How is it possible they didn’t even win a playoff game?” Yahoo’s Frank Schwab said. “Ohio State had better results at the NFL scouting combine than head coach Ryan Day had on the field last season.”

Two of their defensive players turned heads in the combine. With Resse running the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and Styles completing it in 4.46 seconds. So, when those numbers didn’t show up when needed the most, critics didn’t find that appealing.