Ryan Day’s Pursuit of 5-Star CB Target Shifts After New Recruiting Intel

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day points out directions to players prior to the Buckeyes game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251122102 AaronxJosefczyk

For months, a top SEC powerhouse seemed to have an unbreakable lock on the nation’s No. 1 cornerback. However, new intel suggests Ryan Day is orchestrating a major recruiting coup for Ohio State.

According to On3’s Texas Insider Justin Wells, Ohio State is currently trending to land five-star cornerback John Meredith for their 2027 recruiting class. The report noted that Meredith is stuck in a busy schedule, competing in a track meet and cross-training with the football team. Given the tight schedule, he doesn’t have any new official visits ahead of him right now.

However, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma will lay out the red carpet. Being a Texas native, the Aggies sat at the top of his recruiting list. However, Wells noted how the Buckeyes are taking a silent lead in landing the No. 1 prospect. The Buckeyes offered Meredith in May 2025 and have also hosted him during the fall. That visit put the Buckeyes in a strong position to get the cornerback.

“Everything fires me up about them,” Meredith said after the Ohio State visit. “You have Devin (Sanchez) showing me the way of being a freshman. I don’t talk to the starting people there. I talk to the people that just came in, and they say the development is great. You can progress here. They’re building character as men.”

However, his commitment to Ohio State won’t be that easy, as Steve Sarkisian’s Texas is making a strong push. The CB prospect revealed that Longhorns position coach Mark Orphey is making significant moves, increasing Texas’s recruiting chances.

“He’s [Mark Orphey] been keeping it straight 100 with me,” Meredith said. “He’s a great coach.” Meredith was also impressed with how the team plays with the best players, their game-day traditions, and their uniforms.

With plenty of time left to decide his destination, the CB was asked if he could announce his potential commitment. He said he would, but hinted he might flip, keeping his decision uncertain. “Probably this spring,” he said before official visits. “Just in case I flip, you never know.”

What makes Meredith so special is that, at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, he is not only the best CB prospect of the class but also the top overall prospect. He’s a multi-sport athlete who also ran track and field. His elite athleticism is evident on the track, where he clocked an impressive 21.74 in the 200 meters as a sophomore. It showcased the top-end speed that makes him a nightmare for opposing receivers.

He is also versatile enough to play on both sides of the ball, earning him Junior All-American honors from MaxPreps during his time at Euless Trinity. With Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in the position to land the five-star CB, they should be cautious about Texas A&M, which is also making moves for the potential commitment.

Texas A&M could be Ohio State’s primary competitor

Mike Elko’s Aggies had the advantage in the recruiting of John Meredith for a long time. They also brought in Bryan Gross-Armiento to be their new cornerbacks coach, hoping the hire would bolster their chances of landing the blue-chip DB.

“It’s definitely good. We were already really close before he got the job, so it helps that nothing really changes there at all for me,” Meredith said at Texas A&M.

However, with the recruiting battle heating up, the Aggies are expected to get the cornerback for an official visit. With spring ball approaching, they could host the CB on campus before early signing day, which is eight to 10 months away. However, the competition is only expected to rise, as he already has 42 offers from top schools.

With dozens of offers on the table and several top programs in hot pursuit, Meredith’s decision will be one of the most closely watched storylines in the 2027 recruiting cycle.