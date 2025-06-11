Ryan Day’s QB Commit Makes Major NIL Donation After Pushing OSU Recruiting

Ryan Day already has a future gem in his grasp. If you’ve been paying attention to Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting cycle, they’ve already secured two commitments. Aside from 5-star ATH Jamier Brown, the Buckeyes have also landed a franchise caliber 4-star QB who’s already moving like a team captain and making big impacts off the field.

We’re talking about a star California signal caller out of Huntington Beach. Brady Edmunds showed his athletic power last fall completing 62.4% of his passes with 3,222 yards and 36 TDs as a sophomore. That was the first clue that this No. 3 QB and No. 46 overall player has the makings of an elite QB. Then came the early commitment to Ryan Day’s program in December 2024. But the biggest move came this week.

Brady Edmunds didn’t just spend Tuesday at a Columbus children’s hospital. During the visit, he put his NIL to good use. Per On3 NIL’s X report on June 10, “Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds has donated toys and books using NIL dollars to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The four-star recruit is the No. 3 QB prospect in 2027.” While other top prospects might be glued to their phones or scrolling through their highlights, Brady Edmunds rolled up with a cartload of toys, books, and clothes all purchased with NIL dollars. And that speaks volumes about his character.

Brady Edmunds is repped by Athletes First with a hefty $368K On3 NIL Valuation. But instead of flashing cars or fashion brands, he used his platform for something deeper and it hit Columbus right in the heart. “My family and I had a great day at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus,” he updated on X. “I spent some time with the awesome staff and donated a bunch of toys and books for the kids. I’m looking forward to continuing my relationship with @nationwidekids over the coming years!”

This is nothing less than a 16-year-old QB1 walking the walk. According to On3 NIL, the donation came straight from the hospital’s wishlist. And Brady Edmunds’ visit followed a one-day recruiting camp at Ohio State. Speaking about his camp last week with Lettermen Row’s Alex Gleitman, he said, “It was awesome and a solid day. I definitely got coached a lot. That was my first time working with Coach Fessler like that and it was fun. I’ve never felt better about Ohio State.” And this excitement and optimism is also fueling a recruiting drive.

Ryan Day got a locker room leader in Brady Edmunds

Brady Edmunds didn’t just fly in for a photo-op. He’s been camping in Columbus this week. After working with OSU’s QB coach Billy Fessler at the Buckeyes’ one-day camp, he’s stuck around to help the Buckeyes close in on even more 2027 talent. “Four-star Ohio State quarterback commit Brady Edmunds out of Huntington Beach (Calif.) will remain in Columbus this weekend as a part of his five-day visit to Ohio State,” Mick Walker of On3 wrote. “He was one of the highest-ranked prospects at the Buckeyes first prospect camp on Thursday. Now he will put his recruiting hat on this weekend with a trio of top 2027 targets coming to campus.”

If there’s anything you get from his actions, that’s not just a future recruit. That’s a future captain. And in his own words, Brady Edmunds isn’t satisfied. “I’m trying to show that I’m as good as you think I am,” he declared. The 247Sports Composite may have him as the No. 6 QB nationally, but the kid’s already playing like he’s chasing No. 1 on the field, in the locker room, and off the football gridiron.

Ryan Day didn’t just land a blue-chip quarterback. He landed a culture-setter. And in the chaotic world of NIL and modern recruiting, that may be the biggest win of all.