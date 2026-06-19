Ryan Day’s QB Target from Michigan Gives Ohio State Reason to Believe With C.J. Stroud Admission

Ryan Day has recruited Michigan before and won battles there before. But landing a QB from Detroit who grew up cheering for Michigan teams is a tougher sell. Yet Donald Tabron II himself is giving Ohio State a reason to believe.

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Donald Tabron II is one of the crown jewels of the 2028 recruiting class. At 6’4 and around 185 pounds, he’s already drawing comparisons to former Ohio State star CJ Stroud. And to Buckeye Nation’s favor, the 5-star Cass Tech QB embraces them. In fact, he admitted that the Houston Texans’ No. 2 overall pick in 2023 is one of the QBs he studies the most.

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“I just try to monitor my game after him,” he told Bucknuts247.

CJ Stroud being a product of Ohio State works in Ryan Day’s favor. After all, he’s the one who developed him into a 2x Heisman Trophy finalist. He became an NFL star after throwing for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions while posting a 21-4 record as a starter. Donald Tabron explained why the QB resonates with him.

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“I just think he fits myself as a quarterback really well,” he said. “What he does on the field with his throws, being able to move around the pocket. He’s able to get out of the pocket. He’s not the biggest, fastest, but he’s able to create for himself.”



The similarities aren’t hard to spot. Like CJ Stroud, Donald Tabron is a pocket passer first. But he’s also mobile enough to escape pressure, extend plays, and deliver accurate throws on the move. Both QBs rely more on timing, footwork, and field vision than pure athleticism. That’s why many evaluators see similarities in their game as well as the tall frame and calm pocket presence.

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Last season as a sophomore at Cass Tech, Donald Tabron threw for 2,800 yards and 35 touchdowns. Those numbers have helped him earn a 5-star rating and a 98.68 composite score. He’s currently ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2028 class, the No. 3 player in Michigan, and the No. 31 overall prospect nationally. But of course, there’s one obvious obstacle standing in Ohio State’s way. He grew up in Michigan.

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“Really just the Michigan teams,” he said when discussing the programs he rooted for as a kid. “Growing up in Michigan, you watched them and you know people who’ve gone to Michigan, Michigan State. I mean you’re always just rooting for them, but at the end of the day, whatever fits best for me.”

That last comment comes as a relief for Ohio State. Because while childhood fandom creates emotional ties, recruiting decisions are usually about opportunity. And Donald Tabron made it clear that finding the right fit matters more than the place.

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Ryan Day has stiff competition for Donald Tabron

Finding the right landing spot also surfaced when discussing reactions from people back home whenever Donald Tabron visits Columbus.

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“It’s mixed feelings,” he said. “There was a bunch of guys from my school at Cass Tech who came to Ohio State. There was a bunch of guys from Cass went to ‘School Up North.’ So it’s mixed feelings, but at the end of the day it’s whatever works best for me, whatever fits best for me.”

The reality is that Donald Tabron has already experienced the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry from close range. He attended last November’s matchup in Ann Arbor and got a firsthand look at one of college football’s most intense environments.

“Ridiculous,” he said. “I would say just seeing it from afar, being able to watch it on TV as a kid and then being at the game, watching it in person, is completely different. It just gives you perspective of how intense the rivalry is and how much both sides want it.”

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That experience only reinforced how significant the decision ahead of him will be. But as much as Ohio State likes its position, this recruitment is far from becoming a two-team race. According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy, there’s “genuine interest” between Donald Tabron and Michigan State.

For now, Billy Fessler remains Donald Tabron’s primary contact in the recruitment. The Buckeyes have CJ Stroud’s development story, Ryan Day’s QB track record, and a prospect who openly models parts of his game after a former OSU star. That’s why Ohio State has reason to believe.