Ryan Day’s Son Turns Heads at Ohio State After Receiving Offer from Big Ten Rival

Ryan Day’s 2024 showed him both the highs and lows of the head coaching gig at a big program. The low of losing for the 4th consecutive time to archrival Michigan was surpassed by the high of winning the national championship for the Buckeyes. All in a matter of a few months! While Coach Day added that glory to his resume, Father Day has been having an entirely different tangent. One involving his son pursuing the dream of donning college colors.

From being a team captain to being the head coach, Ryan Day has had quite a life. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his son is walking on the same path. Back in the day, Ryan Day was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for his senior season, and now he is passing on his legacy to his son. A member of the Class of 2027, RJ Day is already making his family, especially his dad, proud.

But his proud father is afraid of letting his son go into the real world. “As fast as this is going and has gone, knowing that he’s going to be in college in two years is terrifying. He’s my best friend, and so he comes into Woody [Hayes Athletic Center] all the time. He’s at games with me. We’re able to share this game of football together,” said Ryan Day in an appearance on the College GameDay Podcast in May 2025.

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the QB is invincible, and so is his father. Like every father-son duo in college football, the Day family is here to rule. Ironically, just a few weeks back, Ryan Day made a huge statement about his son’s future. “I just want to know who’s going to help raise my son—who are the men he’ll be around to help him become not just a better football player, but a better man off the field. Someone who actually cares about him. I think that makes us all better coaches when you look at it like that. And that’s the truth,” added Ryan Day.

An apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. It’s too early to talk about the coaching aspect now, but can we talk about his QB skills? RJ Day is grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons at the inaugural season of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association 7-on-7 Southwest Regional tournament. The QB made a solid throw for a touchdown pass, which immediately made him the center of the attraction.

Well, this isn’t the first time he has done something of this sort. Back in 2023, when he was playing his first high school game with DeSales, he threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to secure the team’s win with less than a minute to go. The young lad helped his team outplay Tri-Valley, 21-17. “It was a pretty cool moment,” said Ryan Day after the game. The audience looked to be quite impressed with RJ Ray’s passes, arm strength, and accuracy on the field. Looks like he is on the right path to becoming one of the best in the business.

RJ Day is making his mark among fans

“RJ doing his thing! We see you!” said one fan in his reaction to the video of RJ Day’s touchdown throw. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the QB has charmed the audience with his performance in the 7-on-7 tournament. One fan wrote, “Snap! TD pass for @rj_day1.” RJ Day put his brilliant mind into the game when he made that pass to his teammate. It was sheer presence of mind that worked like a charm for the team. Another fan wrote, “Nice Ball.”

One fan said, “Go young Buck!“. Technically, RJ Day is quite young. He’s just 16 years old and has a long way to go in his career. However, that doesn’t mean that the class of 2027 QB isn’t seeing offers coming his way. The colleges interested in him already form a long list, including Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Purdue, Rhode Island, and Syracuse.

“Future Akron Zip,” wrote another fan, considering that Akron is among the programs to have offered him. It remains to be seen where the St. Francis de Sales QB will end up. Ohio State? You never know!