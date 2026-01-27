Georgia Backup QB Announces His Future as Kirby Smart’s Strategy Becomes Clear After Bryson Beaver Move

Being a backup quarterback is often frustrating, but not for Georgia’s Ryan Montgomery. With the Bulldogs recently adding Bryson Beaver to the quarterback room, you’d expect Montgomery to be disheartened. But that’s not quite how it panned out.

“I came here to be developed,” Montgomery said. “That’s why I came to Georgia. It is such a prestigious program. The culture here is just different. I love being here in the facility. There’s really nowhere else I’d rather be. I love the guys in the room. My teammates. I’d do anything for them. It has just been an awesome opportunity. I’ve just been excited to learn, continue, and grow.”

Montgomery competed for the spot behind Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi as the third quarterback and played only one game. That itself would make some freshmen leave the program and look for other opportunities, but Montgomery expressed that he loves the competition he faces at Kirby Smart’s side, and it is helping him get bring out his best version.

That level of maturity is rare for a freshman, and it gives a clear picture of what Kirby Smart is trying to do at Georgia. It’s basically pitting talents against the more experienced ones to unlock potential. In the singular game Montgomery played last season (against the Charlotte 49ers), he completed his only pass of the game for 12 yards and won the game with a 35-3 score.

When Montgomery first committed to the Bulldogs, he publicly said he planned to make the program his home for the next three to five years. That commitment shows he is in it for the long run. With the maturity aforementioned, he could eventually grow into a starting role. Gunner Stockton is a good example for him to follow. He earned his first start for the Bulldogs last season after joining in 2022. With proper training, steady improvement, and perseverance, the Bulldogs could very well have a future starter in Montgomery in the years ahead.

In the upcoming season, Montgomery’s competition will only increase. Smart recruited Oregon-affiliated 4-star quarterback Bryson Beaver in the transfer portal after Dante Moore decided to return to the program. That means Smart now has four quarterbacks at his disposal, giving Georgia a very good depth at the position. However, he will look to deploy a strong weapon he has had in the squad since 2022.

Can Kirby Smart unlock Gunner Stockton’s full potential this season?

Despite winning the SEC Championship, the CFP loss to Ole Miss at the Sugar Bowl was an indication that the Bulldogs need a stronger roster. With the transfer additions during the portal window, Kirby Smart seemingly has everything he needs to have a strong postseason in 2026. However, his main focus will be on unlocking Gunner Stockton.

Gunner Stockton showed his true potential last season after taking over as the starter. He completed 269 of 386 passes, finishing with a 69.7 percent completion rate for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns. Overall, he was consistent and productive throughout the year. While his passing numbers dipped late in the season, his role as a runner increased.

In the final three games, he carried the ball 41 times, recording at least 13 rushing attempts in each game. By comparison, he reached that number just twice in the previous 11 games. Even in the loss to the Rebels, Stockton scored a rushing touchdown, completed 58.1 percent of his passes, and was sacked twice.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton during pregame of NCAA football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 01, 2026.

Despite the late-season struggles, Stockton remains confident. Early Heisman odds have added to that belief, with even offensive coordinator Mike Bobo supporting him.

“He’s an extremely tough individual,” said Mike Bobo. “Mentally and physically, and that’s what you want in that position, a guy that’s tough. And you also want a guy that’s humble, that goes to work every day. Doesn’t need to be told that he’s the greatest. He doesn’t flinch if you get on him. He doesn’t, if you say something positive or praise him, he doesn’t get too high. He just goes to work.”

The late-season drop in production and the postseason loss are lessons Stockton is expected to build on. If he responds correctly, his growth could give Kirby Smart’s side an added edge in the upcoming season.