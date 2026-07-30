Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas Football Mourn as Hall of Fame Legend Dies at 64; CTE Feared

The clouds of sadness covered the Arkansas football family after a former player passed away. Billy Ray Smith Jr., a two-time unanimous All-American linebacker and a College Football Hall of Famer, died on Wednesday at the age of 64. The program announced the news on social media.

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“We are saddened by the passing of Billy Ray Smith Jr. He was a legendary Razorback, team captain in 1982, two-time All-American, and the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1983. Our thoughts are with his loved ones,” Arkansas football posted on X after learning about his demise on July 30.

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Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield also paid tribute to the former Razorback.

“Billy Ray Smith Jr. was an incredible Razorback. A two-time consensus All-American and a team captain, he was a force for Coach Holtz and the Hogs before a stellar career with the San Diego Chargers. He will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” Ryan Silverfield posted on X on July 30.

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According to Smith’s family, the former linebacker was dealing with dementia caused by CTE. It is a degenerative brain disease linked to repetitive head trauma. While it cannot be definitively diagnosed during life, doctors can identify the symptoms that occur together, which may cause CTE.

Smith’s health battle echoes a tragic trend among his former teammates. He played for the San Diego Chargers alongside legendary Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau from 1990 to 1992. Seau died tragically in 2012, and doctors posthumously diagnosed him with severe CTE. Smith had previously been a primary speaker at Seau’s public memorial, openly discussing the physical toll the game takes on defenders.

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Known for his blistering speed and relentless pursuit, Smith set an all-time school record with 63 career tackles for loss, a benchmark that still stands today at Arkansas. He also amassed 299 total career tackles.

It has been a tough month for the Arkansas family, as the devastating news about Billy Ray Smith Jr. marks the second time in less than two weeks that first-year Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield and the program have had to mourn an all-time great.

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On July 19, Jim Lindsey, another legendary Razorback pillar and a vital member of the famed 1964 national championship team, passed away at the age of 81. The

The Chargers pay tribute to their legend

After his time at Arkansas, Smith had a successful NFL career with the San Diego Chargers. He stayed in the San Diego community after retirement. The legendary linebacker had a long broadcasting career as a sportscaster and a radio host. Among those paying tribute to Smith is also the owner of the Chargers.

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“To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray. Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life. Always smiling. Lighting up every room he walked into. Infectious laughter. The kind of friend a friend should be. That was Billy Ray,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said

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“The nicest guy you’ll ever meet, but with a firm handshake you would absolutely never forget,” he added.