Ryan Silverfield Bizarrely Hires Ex-Vanderbilt QB to be New Arkansas WR Coach

Ryan Silverfield isn’t wasting any time putting his stamp on Arkansas. The newly hired Razorbacks head coach is making moves to bring familiar faces from Memphis to Fayetteville. He has started with two key coordinators who will shape both sides of the ball.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to CBS Sports, Arkansas is expected to hire Larry Smith as wide receivers coach. Ryan Silverfield knows Smith well from their time together at Memphis. Smith, a former starting quarterback at Vanderbilt, has been coaching receivers for the Tigers and has produced first-team all-conference wideouts in each of the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the defensive side, Silverfield is targeting Ron Roberts for the defensive coordinator job, per CBS Sports. Roberts brings serious SEC pedigree after spending time as defensive coordinator at Florida, Auburn, and Baylor. At Auburn in 2023, he led a defense that ranked No. 1 in the SEC in red zone defense. Before that, Roberts worked under Billy Napier at Louisiana from 2018-19. There, he helped the Ragin’ Cajuns rank ninth nationally in red zone defense and 18th in scoring defense during their school-record 11-win season in 2019.

Silverfield is clearly pulling from his own coaching tree while also grabbing proven SEC assistants who know what it takes to compete at this level. Arkansas fired Sam Pittman after a loss to Memphis in September. And now Silverfield is bringing that same Memphis program’s culture to Fayetteville, piece by piece.