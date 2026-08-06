Texas Football Community Mourns as 21-Year-Old Athlete Dies in Tragic Accident

The Lindale and Hideaway, Texas communities are mourning the loss of Ryan Edward Stanton, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, at age 21. The young athlete’s passing has left a deep void not just in his hometown but across Texas’s tight-knit football circles.

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“We send our deepest condolences after learning of Ryan Stanton’s passing,” Texas Football Life wrote in a statement Thursday, extending condolences to his family, friends, and former teammates.

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According to an obituary article, Stanton lost his life in a traffic accident. As per preliminary reports from local authorities, the incident occurred on a stretch of road in Lindale, Texas, where Ryan Stanton was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Local authorities are currently conducting a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

He was born September 16, 2004, in Plano, Texas, and spent much of his life in the Lindale and Hideaway area, where he built lasting friendships throughout his youth and young adulthood.

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Stanton played varsity football for Lindale High School in 2020, the year they reached the UIL Class 4A Division I state championship, but it was the Argyle Eagles who won the UIL state championship. Teammates from that era have described him as someone who showed up for the people around him, on and off the field, with a work ethic that carried into everything he did.

Outside of football, those who knew him say Stanton spent much of his free time outdoors. Fishing, golfing, and days spent on the water with family and friends were among the things he looked forward to most, and those who were close with him remember him for bringing that same enthusiasm into everyday moments, not just the big ones.

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In the days since his passing, tributes have circulated across social media, with friends, former classmates, and members of the Lindale community sharing memories and offering condolences to his family. Several have pointed to his easygoing nature and the way he made people around him feel included, both during his time on the football team and long after his playing days ended.

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The Lindale and Hideaway communities, both closely tied through years of shared friendships and local ties, are continuing to process the loss.