Ryan Williams and Co. Face Harsh WR Reality as SEC Insider Delivers Shocking Auburn Statement

There’s no polite way to say this. Despite gracing the cover of EA Sports CFB ‘26, Ryan Williams isn’t the only WR everyone’s talking about anymore. The Alabama standout turned heads as a 17-year-old last fall, torching Georgia’s defense for 177 yards and a late game-winning score. He posted 865 yards and eight TDs as a true freshman. No wonder Alabama ranks No. 1 on LSU Wire’s list of the best SEC WR units in 2025. But somehow, he and his crew weren’t the top dogs for a certain Auburn alum.

In a new episode of Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles on June 5, Auburn alum and SEC analyst Cole Cubelic pulled a fast one. With all due respect to Ryan Williams and his fellow wideouts, he gave Auburn the No. 1 WR group in the SEC, pushing Alabama down to No. 2. This surely won’t sit well with Bama fans, as he acknowledged, but if you peel back the layers, he might have a case.

“It’s Auburn for me,” he said. “And the main reason is depth, and the main reason is variety. They have every kind of wide receiver that you could want.” And it starts with the former No. 4 overall player.

Cam Coleman was electric in his freshman season in 2024 with 598 yards and eight TDs. But he exploded late. He had two 100-yard games in back-to-back SEC matchups. His raw talent is undeniable, and his final three games (306 yards) hinted at a coming breakout. But Cubelic isn’t ready to crown him yet. “Cam Coleman’s got a sh-t ton of ability,” he said. “There’s no denying that, and he can go out there and win a one-on-one about anybody on any given day. Does he want to do it every day though? That’s what I need to see. Consistency’s got to show up.” But Auburn’s WR corps doesn’t stop with Coleman.

Hugh Freeze landed Eric Singleton Jr., the top-rated transfer portal WR, per On3. This former Georgia Tech WR is pure dynamite. He’s known for track speed, elite separation, and nasty route-running. Auburn could be moving him all over the formation to exploit mismatches. Because, as Cubelic puts it, “he is as dynamic as they come in college football.” And then there’s Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, and Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields, a 6’3, 205-pounder who isn’t afraid to attack the middle.

This corps isn’t just depth. It’s a buffet of WR talent. And Cubelic is proud to State that “You take all of those guys and you look at the depth that you’re going to be provided with; that propels the group to be No.1. The ceiling that is there for Cam Coleman, what Eric Singleton is right now—my understanding is that he’s come in and put more work than anybody expected him to since he arrived. This is the number one wide receiver group in the Southeastern Conference. I think it could push to be number one in the nation. I’m not going to label it that yet.” And yet, the Tide still has high expectations.

SEC title expectations are on Ryan Williams and co.

Ryan Williams returns with Germie Bernard, the 794-yard Washington transfer who averaged nearly 16 yards per grab. If Alabama gets steady QB play from one of the three contenders in Ty Simpson, Keelon Russell, and Austin Mack, this receiver duo could both eclipse 1,000 yards under Kalen DeBoer’s pass-heavy scheme. Yes, there are depth concerns behind the headlines. They’ll need Miami transfer Isaiah Horton to step up. But don’t bury Alabama just yet.

Even SEC media personalities are wary of the sleeping giant. “This may be the only time in the last 15 years, Paul, that Alabama’s flying under the radar,” Mike of That SEC Football Podcast said on the Paul Finebaum show. “I believe this is a huge year for Alabama, and how about this, Paul, Alabama is my pick to win the SEC.”

Come August 30th, when Alabama lines up against Florida State, all eyes will be on DeBoer’s quarterback decision. But whoever’s under center won’t be lacking weapons. They just might not have the deepest room in the conference. But Ryan Williams will be there with his squad to cover it up.