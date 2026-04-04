Ryan Williams Fires Strong Alabama Message After Kalen DeBoer Breaks Silence on Coaching Future

Ahead of the 2026 season, Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams changed his jersey number and added another name to his last name. Apparently, that is not all that is changing with the 19-year-old. While his body is also experiencing some changes, his mentality is something that cannot be ignored.

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“NEW: Ryan Coleman-Williams tells @Clowfb he isn’t worried about Alabama being slept on post-Saban: “We don’t care if they’re asleep or awake. We’re going to make them stand up,” On3 wrote on X.

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DeBoer’s public loyalty instantly resonated in the locker room. Seeing his head coach definitely shut down the Michigan rumors prompted Coleman-Williams to fire off his own fierce defense of the program’s future.

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Coleman-Williams is looking to do just what Kalen DeBoer did with Alabama in 2025: bounce back from a subpar season. The wide receiver, who looked like a shadow of his former self, started strongly in his first season. And as DeBoer did with Alabama in 2025, Coleman-Williams really wants to get back to the kind of season that saw him hit more than 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman campaign.

Now, he is making the same demand of his teammates. And to those who are defining Alabama based on their playoff loss to Indiana or their 9-4 record in 2024, Coleman-Williams is giving a wake-up call. He has shown some trust and belief in coach Kalen DeBoer, who, in turn, recently spoke about how committed he is to his program and his players.

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After Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, DeBoer was one of their main candidates for the job. But he soon shut down those talks and emphasized his commitment to Alabama.

“I never talked to anyone, not one time. I just don’t know how you could live with yourself and look into your players’ eyes if you’re looking at other opportunities in the midst of the season and getting ready for a playoff game and hopefully making a run at a national championship. So it was a pretty easy decision not to engage with them,” said DeBoer.

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“I didn’t come here to follow Coach Saban only to turn around after two years and go somewhere else. I mean, this is Alabama. I’m at an amazing place. That’s the way I was looking at it. I chose to be here. I love the support and love our players and love the direction and everything the staff has done to put the pieces together here over the last two years.”

Following a brilliant 865-yard freshman campaign, his 2025 output naturally dipped to 689 yards as Alabama stumbled last season. Now, both coach and receiver are singularly focused on a massive 2026 rebound.

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Coleman-Williams commits future to Alabama

Both DeBoer and Coleman-Williams feel just the same way about Alabama. His sophomore season saw him manage 689 receiving yards on 49 catches and four touchdowns in 12 starts. He feels indebted to the program for the faith they showed in him as a youngster, and that is one of his motivating factors.

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“The biggest thing that has gone into that is just this university. [They] just continue to believe in me from the beginning till now, just continue to work my tail off. [I’ve] got a bunch of guys helping me out here, compete day in day out, just iron-sharpen-iron mentality. That’s what you’re coming to Alabama for. So, I’m just thankful to have the guys around.”

Coleman-Williams went to Saraland High School in Alabama, winning Alabama’s Mr. Football award twice. According to him, he is not in any way ready to stop what he has started in the city.

“I went to Saraland City Schools from K-12. College? I’m not going to change up now. It’s something that’s been rooted in me as a child: if you’re going to start something, you’re going to finish it,” Williams said in an interview with Yea Alabama’s Emily Grace McWhorter.

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“As far as my number, it’s just an opportunity to have a hard reset, just maybe feel like myself again [and] get ready for a season that doesn’t disappoint.”