Ryan Williams Sinks Deeper as NFL Trio Concludes Alabama WR Facing Issues Outside Football

Alabama’s national title aspirations got a heavy blow as Oklahoma pulled off a stunning 23-21 upset in Tuscaloosa. This loss ended their 17-game winning streak at home. While Ty Simpson commanded the offense, throwing for 326 yards, the defense held the Sooners to just 212 yards of total offense. There was an evident gap in their offensive equation as their most potent weapon failed to show up.

Ryan Williams, the star wide receiver, was almost invisible against the Sooners. This performance left Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocino” Johnson, and Johnny Manziel baffled in the latest episode of Nightcap. “Ryan Williams is not the same Ocho. He’s not. You see it. I see it. Johnny sees it. Everybody sees it,” said Sharpe. “And don’t give me this. That offensive line hasn’t been good all year. I don’t want to hear nothing about no offensive line.” Interestingly, this was the second time in a month when these three came together to discuss this very thing.”

Sharpe continued, “Ryan Williams, I don’t know. I don’t know if he’s injured, and I don’t know if he has something going on outside of football. I just know the guy that I saw last year, I don’t even I don’t even recognize this guy right now.” In a game in which Alabama dominated in nearly every statistical category, Williams managed just two receptions for 37 yards. On top of that, he was responsible for a fumble that led to an Oklahoma touchdown late in the game.

Last year, Williams compiled 865 yards on 48 receptions and eight TDs, a far cry from the 573 yards he has managed from 39 receptions for four touchdowns this season. There is an evident absence of focus, explosiveness, and mindset, some qualities that set him apart. While analysts have questioned Ryan Williams’ downfall throughout the season, the Oklahoma game shifted the narrative from speculation to fact. Neither injuries nor erratic passing can explain what happened in Alabama.

“Yeah. I’m not sure what’s going wrong. It has to be something, away from the field. I hope he didn’t allow the stardom, the fame, you know, in such a short amount of time to get to him, “Johnny Manziel pointed out. Ryan Williams has a Nil portfolio exceeding $2 million, rivaled by only a few in the game. Moreover, the fame and recognition he got after his exploits in 2024 is bound to have some impact on an 18-year-old.

Although even this doesn’t sum up the whole issue, as it’s not just a case of polarity breaking focus. But it’s also an indication of forgetting the basics of the game, evidenced by the fumble and countless other mistakes. This has resulted in the descent of a generational talent who was touted by many to challenge Jeremiah Smith for the top receiver spot.

For now, he is not even the best in Alabama, as Germie Bernard has better numbers than him. Germie Bernard has become the top target for Ty Simpson by racking up 676 yards in 48 receptions for six touchdowns. Although with a few matches left with playoff and title matches to follow, there is still time for Williams to change the narrative. Meanwhile, Kalen Deboer delivered a veiled message to one of his top performers after the Sooners game.

Kalen DeBoer gives a wake-up call to another offensive player

Kalen DeBoer delivered a subtle warning to his Heisman contender QB1 Ty Simpson in the post-match presser. Although Simpson piled up 326 yards for one touchdown, he looked blunt and indecisive at times. He was guilty of holding the ball too long and making complex plays trying to outfox the Sooners’ defense. While it should have been a good thing, he failed to complete the plays and was sacked four times in the process. Giving up position and breaking momentum during key drives.

DeBoer said, “With the pressure that they brought, he’s got to get rid of it and be OK with throwing it away. You can only hold on so long, and with a blitz ahead, you’re going to get overwhelmed and outnumbered.” The Oklahoma loss doesn’t eliminate Alabama from the College Football Playoff scenario, but it does change the equation of their path ahead. Had Simpson managed the pressure and Alabama won, the Crimson Tide would have been in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth. Now, following the home defeat to an 11th-ranked Oklahoma squad, Alabama’s playoff odds have gone down significantly with no margin for error.

With games against Eastern Illinois and Auburn, the scenario is dire, with a possibility of drawing tougher opponents. Even more troubling is the SEC Championship race. Alabama could potentially win out but still miss the conference title game. DeBoer’s wake-up call to Simpson isn’t just about playoff or bowl positioning. It’s about whether Alabama can still challenge for the national title, something that looked very much possible.