Ryan Wingo Delivers Powerful Message as Arch Manning Makes Rare Hometown Camp Appearance

As the 2025 season creeps in, Longhorns wideout Ryan Wingo’s impact extends beyond the football field. At his hometown camp, the Longhorns receiver delivered an inspiring message to kids, emphasizing grit and purpose. But it wasn’t all about the game, as the field buzzed with energy, laughter, and games. Best part? Arch Manning’s presence just added significant weight and support to Wingo’s mission. The camp wasn’t just about drills—it was about planting seeds and forging future leaders. The Longhorns aren’t talking about culture—they’re living it, loud and clear.

Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo’s duo is already generating a lot of buzz. Their connection is undeniable, and CBS Sports’ Instagram post where they stood together made it more evident, with a clear signal of championship aspirations. Manning, a composed sophomore poised to follow in his family’s footsteps, delivers pinpoint passes, while Wingo, with his blazing speed and spectacular catches, is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

But their impact goes beyond the field as Manning joins Wingo at his skills and drills camp in St. Louis to help him shape young minds. And Ryan Wingo made it pretty clear that the camp is all about the kids having fun while learning stuff. “My main goal is to have fun. I want everything to be about the kids. Nothing about me, nothing about anybody else. “It’s just all about the kids,” he said, sharing his excitement as the young campers lit up the field. Laughter and lessons filled the air as Wingo shifted the focus to the next generation.

Even Arch Manning was pretty happy to back Wingo’s mission and lend a hand where it mattered most. “Yes, Ryan’s a great guy, obviously a great player and a good teammate, and he is a good person, so he asked me a couple of months back to go to his camp in St. Louis, my first time in St. Louis, and we are having a blast. I am glad I could do it for him,” Manning said during the camp.

Well, they weren’t alone in this, as their teammates DeAndre Moore Jr., Aaron Butler, and star linebacker Colin Simmons also joined Ryan Wingo, proving the Longhorns’ brotherhood runs deep. Looking ahead, Wingo’s already becoming Manning’s top target this fall. And why wouldn’t he? Ryan’s freshman year saw 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns, plus 100 rushing yards on only five carries, showcasing his versatility. With Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and Silas Bolden‘s move, Wingo is stepping into a bigger spotlight.

Best part? Last season, Arch Manning clearly saw the potential Wingo possesses. Their chemistry started taking shape after Quinn Ewers was out because of his injury. “It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches,” Manning said. “So I mean, Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo, the O-line, they all play really well, and they make it a little bit easier for me. … I get more reps with Wingo at practice, and he’s the man. What a good guy. I mean, he’s going to catch a lot of touchdowns here. The sky’s the limit for him.” This shows the faith Manning has in Wingo.

But looks like Arch Manning’s breakout season is under a microscope…

Pressure mounts on Arch Manning’s future

Austin’s buzzing as Texas enters the 2025 season with momentum and sky-high expectations. Following their CFP semifinal appearance against eventual champion OSU, the Longhorns are hungrier than ever. It’s finally Arch Manning’s time. The former five-star recruit takes over as starting quarterback – a moment fans have anticipated for three years. However, he won’t receive an automatic Heisman welcome; he’s not on any preseason lists yet, needing to prove himself.

A successful season could propel Texas back to the national title game. The Arch Manning hype is real. Public opinion and Vegas oddsmakers both crown him a Heisman frontrunner, with Manning leading at +700, just ahead of LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier at +900. The race is wide open, but Manning’s already making headlines.

J.D. PicKell boldly highlighted the intense scrutiny Arch Manning faces. “With Arch Manning, I’m going to give him a pressure rating in the pressure cooker scale of a 9.4. Now, you could convince me that this number should be higher. For Arch Manning, I have a 9.4 because I think a lot of the pressure for him is external — because it’s the last name, it’s the Texas logo. It’s the fact that he sat for a couple of years. It’s the fact that he’s in a spot now where his task is to be better than the previous quarterback of a Quinn Ewers, who got you to the semi-finals two years in a row,” said PicKell.

He acknowledged the rating could be even higher, citing external factors like Manning’s name, the Texas program, his time on the bench, and the shadow of Quinn Ewers, whose success puts extra pressure on him.

But despite that, PicKell made it clear that Manning isn’t drowning in pressure. Texas’ balanced team prevented the pressure rating from increasing further, he said, “But the reason why I don’t have this higher than a 9.4 for Arch Manning… is because everything around him at Texas is actually in a pretty good spot…” Yet Manning won’t have to do everything himself, CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner return after recovering from major injuries. And this adds up to a strong offensive line, boosting confidence.

Now, let’s see with mounting pressure how Arch Manning’s season turns out as a starter.