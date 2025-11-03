Ryan Wingo Injury Update: Fresh Intel Hints at Texas WR’s Return Timeline

Texas wideout Ryan Wingo lit up the field early, turning a deep ball from Arch Manning into a stunning 75-yard TD against Vanderbilt. But just as fast as he soared, the celebration turned silent. Wingo hit the turf hard and came up clutching his hand. Moments later, he disappeared into the sideline tent, then the locker room. With that, the Longhorns’ spark had struck first. But now, fresh intel signals his return ahead of their next challenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday, On3’s Pete Nakos dropped some good news for Longhorn Nation. The setback won’t sideline Ryan Wingo after all. Yes, the explosive sophomore wideout, who left Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt with a thumb injury, is expected to be full go moving forward. Now, while their deep-threat dynamo isn’t done yet, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas got its second bye week before facing Georgia, and it could help Wingo heal properly. As HC Steve Sarkisian revealed that the injury was not significant. “In an emergency, he could have went back in today,” said Sarkisian. But despite his limited action, Wingo managed to showcase his potential in the game against Vanderbilt.

Before the injury, he had already racked up 89 yards and a TD. Without him, Texas didn’t flinch. The Longhorns held a 31–10 advantage in the third quarter at the time of his injury update. Still, Wingo’s presence definitely boosts Texas’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So far this season, he has recorded 593 yards and five TDs. To cap it off, his ability to stretch defenses has been central to Texas’ offensive success. Losing him in a game against a well-coached defense like Georgia would be a blow. But for now, Texas is free from that concern. Now, while 19 YO Wingo’s return seems confirmed, Manning’s return was the real headline in Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

AD

Steve Sarkisian on Texas QB’s return

In a 34–31 win over Vanderbilt, Arch Manning delivered his sharpest performance. After weeks of questions, the rhythm finally clicked in Austin, and Steve Sarkisian didn’t mince words afterward. “This was the best protection [Manning has] gotten all year,” said Sarkisian. “To his credit, Arch helped them — he picked up things in protection and gave us chances to throw it down the field.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Manning’s pocket looked cleaner, and with time to read and throw, the young star looked every bit the five-star promise Longhorn Nation had been waiting for. Against Vanderbilt, he went 25-of-33 for 328 yards. Following that, Sarkisian added, “In the end, it was probably the best thing for us — to be away, to grow together, to battle and compete for one another. They know the work’s not done.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Manning showed his potential on the very first play of the game. He flipped a screen to Ryan Wingo, and within seconds, it turned into a touchdown. Vanderbilt fought back late, but Texas held on for a gritty SEC win. So far this season Manning recorded 2123 yards, and if Manning’s performance continues like this, the Longhorns’ 7–2 record could climb even higher. That put them right back in the title conversation.