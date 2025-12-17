Kalani Sitake Earns Special Chance to Carry Bachmeier Clan’s BYU Legacy With Another Sibling Duo

Even after narrowly missing out on the playoffs despite an 11-2 finish, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has plenty of positives to take away from the season. The emergence of quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who joined the program alongside his brother, wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, and developed into the focal point of Sitake’s offense, is one. The Bachmeier brothers’ connection proved effective, and now Sitake has an opportunity to bring another brother duo to Provo.

This time, the targeted brother duo for Kalani Sitake is USC tight end Walker Lyons and the brother of 4-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who was recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year in California for the second consecutive season.

Ryder signed with BYU as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. His brother, Walker, appeared on the BYU radar after it was reported that he is expected to enter the transfer portal. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz revealed the news on X.

Walker Lyons put together a solid season with the USC Trojans, finishing with 20 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns. After missing the playoffs, he has decided to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. With Ryder Lyons already in the pocket, adding Walker Lyons could create an offensive brotherly connection similar to the Bachmeier duo.

Before the Bachmeirs, the Cougars also saw Romneys take the field for the program. In 2019, Baylor and Gunner Romney were part of the team, with the former starting at the QB position for a while. Gunner featured as a receiver. Similarly, Nate and Cameron Latu also played for BYU.

Bringing both the Bachmeier brothers from Stanford worked out well for Sitake. Bear Bachmeier ended the season with a 64.2% completion rate for 2,708 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Tiger had seven catches for 59 yards. Tiger has yet to reach his 2023 season high, which he achieved at Stanford. On the other hand, Bachmeier’s leadership helped the Cougars achieve an 11-2 record. Sitake’s team missed out on the playoffs after Texas Tech defeated them 34-7 in the Big 12 Championship.

With the recent additions, Kalani Sitake has made it clear he is targeting a conference title next season. However, before turning fully to roster rebuilding and offensive planning, he still has the Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup against the ACC’s Georgia Tech to prepare for.

Can Kalani Sitake’s BYU come out on top against Georgia Tech?

Postseason bowl games offer programs one final opportunity to perform in front of their fans. They also provide a measuring stick for how teams from different conferences stack up, especially those that narrowly missed the College Football Playoff. That is exactly the case with BYU and Georgia Tech, two teams that entered the season with high expectations but saw late losses derail their hopes for a playoff spot.

For both programs, the Pop-Tarts bowl game represents a chance to finish strong and reward their supporters. Georgia Tech brings a potent rushing attack, ranking 19th nationally with 203 rushing yards per game. BYU counters with a disciplined defense, allowing just 19 points per game and ranking 20th nationally.

With contrasting strengths and evenly matched resumes, the outcome is far from predictable, setting up an exciting matchup. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. BYU comes in as a 4.5-point spread favorite in the game.