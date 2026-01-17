Double Transfer Portal Win for Michigan as Kyle Whittingham Lands Former BYU LB

brand-logo
Kyle Whittingham wasted no time getting to work in Ann Arbor. He first locked in Bryce Underwood, keeping the prized quarterback at home, then turned to the transfer portal and brought in 13 new faces to the Big House. Now, just 24 hours after the portal closed, the 66-year-old hit another home run, landing a double jackpot with the commitment of two brothers.

LB Salesi Moa signed with Utah on December 3, 2025, during the Early Signing Period and even began classes. A week later, he hit the transfer portal and committed to Michigan. The cherry on top? His older brother, Aisea Moa, a former Michigan State player, also committed to the Wolverines, sealing a huge two-for-one portal win.

