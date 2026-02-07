Sam Darnold Backup Makes Shock Alabama Confession That Seahawks 12s Won’t Like

Numerous NFL teams boast some of the best game-day atmospheres, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for a Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Jalen Milroe awarded that crown to a college football powerhouse in a revelation that could stun the Seahawks faithful.

Jalen Milroe couldn’t record an NFL stat this season, but Alabama has already seen what Sam Darnold’s backup QB is capable of. Reminisicing about his college football days, Milroe compared Tuscaloosa’s Bryant Denny Stadium to Seattle’s Lumen Field, considering how many games he’s played and won for the Tide. When asked about which stadium has the better environment, he sided with his former home, his alma mater, which might

“Alabama, for sure,” Milroe told the Irish NFL Show on February 6th. “It’s not fair, though. There’s 20,000 additional fans in Tuscaloosa. So, I’m gonna ride with college. College is definitely more loud.”

He has a point; Bryant-Denny Stadium’s capacity of 100,077 dwarfs Lumen Field’s 68,740, and its history of creating seismic events, like during the infamous 2013 ‘Kick Six’ Iron Bowl, speaks to a different level of collegiate passion.

Plus, Milroe has firsthand experience in the Alabama fanbase, creating an extremely powerful atmosphere. In 2023, fans broke the decibel barrier when cornerback Terrion Arnold intercepted LSU’s Jayden Daniels to swing Alabama over to a massive 42-28 victory, where Milroe wreaked havoc in the air (219 yards) and on the ground (155 yards). Techs recorded the sound going up to 113.1 dB at that moment.

However, the Lumen Field isn’t that far off either. In 2011, the 12 Man put the venue on the Richter Scale in Seattle’s playoff victory over the Saints during star RB Marshawn Lynch’s iconic 67-yard touchdown run. In 2013, Seattle Fans broke the Guinness World Record by creating the loudest crowd roar in a stadium. The sound levels lit 136.6 Db. The record was broken afterward by the Arrowhead Stadium in 2014, but the Lumen Field has been designed to create such loud noises. In 2023, during an Eras Tour concert here, the massive gathering of Swifties made the ground shake, too.

Jalen Milroe calls Lumen his home now, but his Alabama days taught him what deafening crowds are really like. That experience ties into yet another Alabama Milestone this year, leading the race in representation at the upcoming Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX is stacked with Alabama players

Milroe is among seven former Tide players participating in the Super Bowl, making Alabama one of the most prominent college football teams in the game. The QB is joined by Josh Jobe, Robbie Cuzts, and Jarran Reed in Seattle. On the other side, the familiar faces he’d see again are Christian Barrmore, CJ Dippre, and Anfernee Jennings. LSU follows next with five former players in the Super Bowl.

Alabama’s pipeline to the pros is undeniable, with the program consistently boasting over 75 active players in the league each season, earning it the moniker ‘NFLU’. In 2025, the season saw 80 former athletes being part of team rosters. Thanks to the program’s consistent success, some of the best players in the country have emerged here. In 2024, there were 75 former Tide players to have been part of one regular-season game.

While Lumen Field’s record-breaking noise is the stuff of NFL legend, for Milroe, the sheer scale and collegiate intensity of 100,000 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium remains the unmatched benchmark for a loud environment.