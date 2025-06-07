Sam Leavitt Affirms ASU Loyalty With Bold Claim as Kenny Dillingham Addresses QB’s Major Career Plan

In today’s fast-paced world of NIL deals, where many players prioritize lucrative endorsements, Sam Leavitt stands out for his loyalty. The Arizona State quarterback enters 2025 as a top returning college football player, aiming for a Heisman Trophy and national championship. He’s proving his commitment, not just by talking about it. Result? Leavitt earned a spot as a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy for the first time, and that feather in his cap is only boosting his stock before heading into the season.

Well, Sam Leavitt didn’t just flip Arizona State’s record—he changed the entire culture. Imagine taking a team from a 3-9 season to an 11-3 finish, a Big 12 title, and a playoff appearance. This guy is built to thrive, and the proof is in the pudding. Last season, he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions with a 61.7% completion rate. On top of that, on the ground too, he rushed for another 443 yards and five scores on 110 carries. With exceptional athleticism and arm talent, this guy is absolute eye candy for other teams. But for Leavitt, leaving Kenny Dillingham‘s team was never an option.

Sam Leavitt is a man of his word, and he sure kept his promise that he made after the Sun Devils’ 39-31 double-overtime loss against the Longhorns last year. The moment he wrapped up the game, Leavitt hit X with a message that proved his loyalty. “Love this team!! We’ll be back, believe that,” he said. No wonder that’s the case. Now? He’s doubling down on the same mindset. Talking to On3, Leavitt said, “It was a quick conversation, and then it was squashed. I’m in such a great position here. Got all my best friends, best team to play on. The culture is incredible. I’m at Arizona State, and I’m still getting taken care of.” Because giving up on Arizona was never an option for Leavitt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Teams like Oregon, Oklahoma, and Tennessee—all with quarterback openings—likely contacted Sam Leavitt, though no specific programs were listed, but these three had the most chance, knowing their QB situation. Sure, Leavitt faced adversity, including a missed crossing route and a double-overtime interception against Texas, but instead of transferring, he came back to Arizona State and focused intensely on the offseason. That misread continues to reshape his approach. “I think about it a lot,” Leavitt admitted. “That play has given me more motivation to get in the film room. And when I’m in the film room, the way that I approach it. Just like it’s 1-2-3, he’s there, and I’m there. Just quickening up my mental reaction.”

Sam Leavitt’s exceptional talent is undeniable, and the statistics prove it. His redshirt freshman season saw him achieve a national ranking of ninth among quarterbacks with an impressive 89.1 overall grade. Uniquely among Power Five quarterbacks, Leavitt boasts passing and rushing grades exceeding 80. His remarkably low turnover-worthy play rate of 1.1% places him fourth nationally, and his 34 forced missed tackles rank fourth among Power Five quarterbacks.

Losing Leavitt would have been a significant setback for Kenny Dillingham. Sure, Sam Leavitt still has room to grow, particularly in reading the field post-snap and expanding his throwing repertoire. But his innate talent is exceptional and rare. Dillingham recognizes Leavitt’s potential, and he isn’t wasting time staking his claim on Leavitt’s future.

Kenny Dillingham’s plan for Sam Leavitt’s future

Last season, Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State surprised everyone. Finishing 7th nationally, they recorded their highest AP ranking since 1996 (No. 4). This propelled Sam Leavitt into early Heisman contention, boosted Jordyn Tyson’s status as a top receiver, and launched Cam Skattebo as a leading running back. For Leavitt, it was ideal; a deep understanding of the offense unlocked everything, creating a winning momentum.

Sure, Coach Dillingham respected that loyalty but knew it wasn’t guaranteed. However, what held Sam Leavitt on the team is his long-term development over short-term NIL gains. “You get a chance to be in the same system again,” Dillingham said. “If your end game is to play on Sundays, do you want to have to go learn a new vernacular and a new verbiage? Or do you want to fine-tune your quick game footwork, like you did this spring? Fine-tune getting better at protections, mastering this system, which does correlate to playing on Sundays, return and play with a guy that you have unbelievable chemistry with, in [wide receiver] Jordyn Tyson.” And that’s what happened with Leavitt.

Kenny Dillingham isn’t wasting any time. Arizona State’s 2025 roster boasts impressive returning talent, rivaled only by Clemson’s, and Dillingham is already building on that foundation. Quarterback Leavitt and receiver Tyson, despite Tyson’s collarbone injury that sidelined him for the Big 12 title game and playoffs, remain the offensive core.

But their connection is still intact. “That’s my guy, but we didn’t click automatically and become best friends,” Leavitt said. “I think one of the things about him that nobody realizes is the extra work that he puts in. He’s at the facility all the time.” Sam is confident in the team’s new additions too: Noble Johnson (Clemson), Jalen Moss (Fresno State), Jaren Hamilton (Alabama), and Akim Lanieux (NIU). He sees the offense quickly coalescing, and with Tyson healthy, they’re poised for a powerful season.

If everything falls into place, Arizona State won’t just rebuild; they’ll be a major force.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad