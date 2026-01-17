Sam Leavitt Clears His Feelings on Kenny Dillingham’s ASU in Emotional Final Message

LSU has landed a beast at quarterback through the transfer portal. As Sam Leavitt prepares for his final year in the SEC, his impact under center, especially over the last two seasons at Arizona State under Kenny Dillingham, is impossible to ignore. Before fully turning the page, the 21-year-old shared a farewell message with his former team.

“As I reflect on my last 2 years, all I can think of is my gratitude for ASU. My teammates, coaches, fans, and support system changed my life forever. People got a lot to say, but I’ve got nothing but love for the program and only want to see success,” Leavitt posted on his Instagram story. “#Sundevil4life.”

By the end of the season, it was pretty clear Leavitt had started to distance himself from the program. He didn’t travel with the team to the Sun Bowl, skipped practices leading up to the game, and wasn’t seen at the end-of-season banquet either. All of which stood out, especially when most injured or draft-bound players were still around.

That said, things didn’t end on bad terms. The Leavitt-led Sun Devils had a historic run in 2024. They won the Big 12 title and were moments away from knocking Texas out of the playoffs. Leavitt was a huge reason why, averaging 8.2 yards per pass and four yards per rush while accounting for 29 total touchdowns (24 through the air) against just six interceptions.

In 2025, injuries limited him to seven games, but his impact was still obvious. Arizona State went 5–2 in games he played and just 3–3 without him. Even at less than full strength, Leavitt averaged 6.8 yards per pass and chipped in on the ground, doing whatever he could to help the team. That awkward in-between phase only made the eventual split tougher.

However, head coach Kenny Dillingham never wavered in his support. He repeatedly called Leavitt “my guy.” He made it clear how much he loved the player and said he’d help him however possible with his next step. Dillingham often pointed to Leavitt’s rise, from a non-starter at Michigan State to a Big 12 champion and legitimate Heisman contender at Arizona State, as a testament to his growth. So when Leavitt entered the transfer portal, Dillingham publicly backed him.

“I love Sam. He grew so much here. Whatever his future holds, I wish him nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed.”

He didn’t blame the player, instead pointing fingers at the adults who built today’s chaotic college football system. In his eyes, Leavitt did everything right. And earned the chance to move on.

Now, it’s the Tigers’ turn to hit the reset button. With a new head coach and a new quarterback leading the way, they’re already starting to feel the impact.

Sam Leavitt takes on the recruiting role at Baton Rouge

Sam Leavitt hasn’t even settled in yet, and he’s already doing some recruiting for LSU. During the 2025 season, LSU’s offensive line was a mess. Former QB Garrett Nussmeier saw his pressure-to-sack rate jump from 9.8% in 2024 to 18.4% in 2025. He was sacked 15 times in just nine games. Lane Kiffin clearly isn’t interested in putting Leavitt through the same grind. That’s exactly why LSU is zeroing in on former Colorado star and No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Leavitt did his part, dropping a celebratory 🙌🏼 emoji on Seaton’s Instagram farewell post. The timing couldn’t be more critical. LSU has already lost eight offensive linemen to programs like Texas A&M and Ole Miss. It created massive holes in both pass protection and run blocking. That’s a nightmare for Kiffin’s high-octane offense, which relies on clean pockets and quick-developing explosive plays. To their credit, Kiffin and offensive line coach Eric Wolford have been aggressive, landing four portal additions so far.

Still, passing on a talent like Seaton would be a blunder. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Seaton broke out as Colorado’s starter and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 despite dealing with a late injury. Pro Football Focus graded him at 83.9 in pass blocking, and the numbers back it up. He had just one sack allowed, zero QB hits, and only five pressures all season. With two years of eligibility left, first-round NFL buzz, and a reported $2.5 million NIL price tag, Seaton is exactly the kind of investment LSU’s war chest was built for.