Sam Leavitt Confesses ASU ‘Privilege’ After Landing Preseason All-American Honors

Sam Leavitt exploded onto the Arizona State football scene, captivating fans and rewriting expectations as he took the reins. While Kenny Dillingham’s remarkable turnaround—transforming the Sun Devils from underdogs to Big 12 champions—had already electrified the fan base, Leavitt stole the show. The cool-headed redshirt sophomore quarterback led ASU to an 11-3 season, delivering clutch plays and electrifying performances under pressure. But Leavitt’s impact extended beyond the field; his $15k donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation showcased his commitment to community. This success story, however, is a testament to Dillingham’s unwavering belief in Leavitt—a gamble that hit the jackpot.

Sam Leavitt had a rough start with Michigan State. He just appeared in 4 games and completed 15 of 23 passes for 139 yards with just two touchdowns. But at Arizona State, he saw an instant surge in his performance and gave them a playoff berth. But more than anything, it’s Kenny Dillingham’s trust in his team that shaped them into leaders.

And Leavitt didn’t think twice before breaking it down on the Sirius XM CFB show. “It doesn’t feel like it’s a coaching staff and then the players. It feels like it’s kind of one; it’s a unit, you know, and we’re all on the same page. You know, our Leadership Council makes a lot of decisions that Coach Dillingham asked us to, and, you know, so a lot of the things come down to us, which is how it should be, but you have to have trust in the players that they’re going to make the right decisions and want to push themselves to those levels.” That trust turned Sam Leavitt’s debut season into a breakout campaign. As this guy threw for 2,885 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, that’s no small feat.

Now, Sam Leavitt and his team’s hopes upon arriving at Arizona State have come full circle. As the school didn’t just exceed expectations, they gave them an unforeseen privilege: “We all came from spots where we were disrespected, you know, whether it was at a lower level or a different school, where we weren’t playing as much as we wanted to. So, just all those people combined and bonded to the same goal, everybody loves each other. You know, it truly is a special team. You know, hanging out with each other is fun. Just hanging out at the facility doesn’t feel like work; it feels like a privilege,” Leavitt said.

There’s a reason why Kenny Dilligham had immense trust in Sam Leavitt. Despite suffering a rib injury against Utah, he just missed one game. Leavitt took over Arizona State’s offense as the season unfolded, leading the Sun Devils on a five-game winning streak. He expertly dissected blitzes, throwing 13 touchdowns against just one interception. In the Big 12 championship game, he dominated Iowa State, throwing for three touchdowns and adding another on the ground.

Even Kenny Dillighan couldn’t hold back his praise for Sam Leavitt’s exceptional competitive nature. “He’s a competitor, and he makes plays that we don’t call the play for,” Dillingham said. “I think any time that your quarterback makes you look good, you’ve got a chance.” Dillingham lauded Leavitt’s versatility, particularly his composure under pressure, citing the clutch overtime scramble against Texas in the Peach Bowl as a prime example. He compared Leavitt’s improvisational style to Sun Devil legend Jake Plummer.

Sam Leavitt securing a major milestone

Arizona State is generating significant momentum as the 2025 season approaches, spearheaded by quarterback Sam Leavitt. The redshirt sophomore’s recent selection to the Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Team’s Second Team is a prestigious honor, further elevating his profile. Returning 17 starters and almost the entire coaching staff in Tempe provides crucial continuity, benefiting Arizona State, with Leavitt at the heart of their championship ambitions.

Leavitt’s selection for the Walter Camp All-America team further cements his national prominence. Chosen by FBS head coaches and sports information directors, this honor places him just behind Clemson’s Cade Klubnik. This ranking might surprise some, given the hype surrounding SEC quarterbacks, but Leavitt’s performance and potential are undeniable. The 6’2″ sophomore is now in elite company and a legitimate NFL prospect.

And even anonymous coaches are taking notice of Sam Leavitt’s caliber. In Athlon Sports’ 2025 College Football Preview, a Big 12 coach didn’t mince words before landing him with praise: “[Sam] Leavitt’s the man now, and they’re going to ask more of him.” Now, as Arizona State prepares for its August 30th season opener, all eyes are on Leavitt to lead the Sun Devils.

Following a hard-fought 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl, they’re eager to prove 2024 wasn’t a fluke. With the return of running back Raleek Brown from injury and key players attending Big 12 Media Days, excitement in Tempe is at an all-time high. And Leavitt isn’t just aiming for wins; he’s chasing greatness.