Sam Leavitt Could Ditch Lane Kiffin for SEC Rival After LSU’s $6M Move

Just 48 hours ago, Sam Leavitt’s commitment to Lane Kiffin and LSU felt like a foregone conclusion. The former Arizona State quarterback was seen attending an LSU basketball game, sitting next to Lane Kiffin. Now, thanks to a shocking move by another top quarterback, Leavitt’s future is up in the air, and an SEC rival is poised to benefit.

On Tuesday, Washington’s explosive QB, Demond Williams, announced that he is entering the portal. Due to this move, LSU’s priorities have shifted quickly, and Leavitt is now seeking a new destination at an SEC rival.

“I’ll tell you this. I think Tennessee has a legitimate chance to land Sam Leavitt,” ON3’s Pete Nakos said on Josh Newberg’s January 8 podcast. “I think Sam Leavitt is still evaluating his options. He obviously has not committed to LSU. That didn’t happen on the visit,” Nakos added.

Sam Leavitt visited Tennessee yesterday, fueling widespread speculations about Josh Heupel’s interest. As of now, the Vols have emerged as a “shock” SEC rival contender to LSU. Leavitt’s visit marked Tennessee’s first QB visit since the portal opened, and the West Linn, Oregon, native will be an apt replacement for the loss of Joey Aguilar.

The potential commitment also appears to be on the cards, given Leavitt’s fit in Heupel’s offense. Leavitt has proven to be a prolific dual-threat QB. He was pivotal in ASU’s 2024 playoff run, putting up over 3,300 total yards. He was on a similar pace in 2025 before a season-ending injury, showcasing the kind of playmaking ability that fits perfectly into Josh Heupel’s offense.

Heupel’s offenses have thrived under dual-threat QBs like Nico Iamaleava, Joe Milton, and Hendon Hooker. The head coach usually looks for a QB astute in making plays with his legs and making quick decisions in RPO-heavy schemes.

Sam Leavitt offers strong scrambling ability, a low turnover rate, and poise under pressure. No wonder, ON3’s J.D. PicKell described Leavitt’s Tennessee possibility to be a “beautiful football marriage.” Additionally, the Tennessee connection is also significant, as the QB has rejected other potential programs.

Why is Tennessee emerging as the top destination for Sam Leavitt?

Earlier in January, Leavitt visited Kentucky on an extended trip, but there, too, he left without making a commitment. The ASU QB reportedly deprioritized a potential visit to Big 12 champions, Texas Tech. All signs then pointed to the QB committing to LSU, as it was reported that the program was willing to spend $4-5 million on the QB.

“They’ve made very clear they’re willing to spend what is necessary to get a QB of Sam Leavitt’s caliber,” Nakos said about LSU’s interest. At the time, however, no one knew Demond Williams would unexpectedly enter the portal. The QB reportedly signed a “top of the market” deal with Washington and announced his plans to come back in the 2026 season. But now that he is available, Lane Kiffin is prioritizing the Huskies’ QB.

According to reports, LSU is also willing to spend big and even offer Williams a $6 million annual contract as part of his LSU commitment. “LSU is considered the landing spot for $6M/Yr (Demond Williams)… and this is all going on while QB Sam Leavitt is at a basketball game with Lane Kiffin,” reported the Athletic’s Chase Daniel.

That further limits Leavitt’s options since he has already rejected Texas Tech and Kentucky. Of course, a lot can shift in the next few days, especially considering the legal ramifications of Williams’ decision.