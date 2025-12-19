Dan Lanning Circling In on $2.1M Dante Moore Replacement – & It’s Not Dylan Raiola

After losing both his key coordinators, head coach Dan Lanning may also lose his prized quarterback, Dante Moore, next season. Recently, analyst Josh Pate touted Dylan Raiola to be a strong Oregon fit. However, according to the latest reports, one Big 12 QB who will hit the portal is also gaining traction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Next to (Brendan) Sorsby, [Sam] Leavitt will likely be the most sought-after quarterback available in the portal,” On3’s Pete Nakos writes. “Among the early schools to watch are Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU, sources tell On3. Sources have also told On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I that the three schools starting to stand out are Oregon, Indiana, and LSU.”

Arizona State QB1, Sam Leavitt, announced his intentions to hit the portal once it opens on January 2. His 2025 season was cut short due to an injury. In his freshman year, 2024, Leavitt was instrumental in leading the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship and playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Ducks are monitoring the quarterback, LSU may also be looking to avail itself of his services. With Garrett Nussmeier moving to the pros, it is unclear whether Lane Kiffin’s QB, Trinidad Chambliss, will follow him to Baton Rouge. A similar situation will arise for Curt Cignetti and Indiana as the Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza, will declare for the draft.

Imago Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 celebrates after completing a 62-yard pass to running back Cam Skattebo against Texas in the fourth quarter in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ATL20250101343 MIKExZARRILLI

However, for Dan Lanning, Leavitt’s Oregon roots might give him a slight edge. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, the 6’2, 205-pound QB played for West Linn High School, earning the Gatorade Player of the Year. During his recruitment journey, Oregon did not extend him a scholarship. However, if given a chance to stay close to his family, will Leavitt consider joining the Ducks?

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning the Big 10 championship last season and now a playoff berth speaks a lot about Oregon’s progress under Dan Lanning. Presently, Leavitt holds $2.1 million in NIL. However, the ‘Nike University’ has never shied away from splurging money on their players, especially the ones they want from the portal.

Moreover, Oregon has had success in plucking elite talent from the portal and further developing them. Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore all transferred into Eugene and led the Ducks to impressive feats. However, it is worth noting that Lanning no longer has his prized offensive coordinator, Will Stein. It would be interesting to note how that pans out. As of now, Dante Moore has remained vague on his future plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dan Lanning on Dante Moore’s replacement

Dante Moore has two years of eligibility remaining, yet the 2026 NFL draft buzz has the Ducks’ faithful anxious about his return. Presently, the Detroit native has not commented on his future with the program.

“Of course, everybody keeps asking me questions, but there’s no decision yet,” Moore told the press of the draft buzz at a December 15 presser. “I don’t know. I’m just glad to be here and play JMU this upcoming week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the popular consensus, both in Eugene and on the NFL circuit, appears to be positive regarding his decision to join the pros. Even Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports reported on Dante Moore’s change of heart.

“Speaking with those around Moore, I’m told there’s a likelihood that the quarterback will enter the draft if the intelligence received before the deadline for underclassmen declarations indicates that the quarterback will be selected in the top five. At the very least, Moore’s advisors will recommend he enter the event if the information coming back shows he’ll end up in the initial handful of picks, and that’s exactly what I expect the intelligence to show,” Pauline reported on December 18.

As of now, Oregon has Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, Brock Thomas, and Akili Smith Jr. on the depth chart, aside from welcoming Class of 2026 Bryson Beaver.